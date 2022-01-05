In this week's #APPsolutely, People Chica is bringing you five apps that'll help you create the perfect workout routine.

It's the beginning of the year and gyms are most likely busier than usual with people who are trying to live up to the "New Year, New Me" mentality and their fitness resolutions.

Thanks to modern-day technology, folks can now exercise comfortably (and safely) from their own home.

For the first #APPsolutely of 2022, People Chica is highlighting five apps that will help you get those recommended 30 minutes of daily movement in.

8fit (iOS & Android) Free Trial + Pro Plans

8fit offers users things like personalized meal plans and easy-to-follow workout routines that will have you not only feeling strong, but looking strong as well. The Berlin-based app comes in six languages and offers anything from HIIT training to yoga to Pilates. The app gives first-time users a limited-time free trial to test it out as well as pro plans at either $79.99/year, $59.99 for six months or $24.99/month

FitOn (iOS & Android) Free + Pro Plans

Ever wondered what it would be like to train with a celeb or an Olympian? FitOn has got just that. You'll be able to work out with anyone from Gabrielle Union to Jonathan Van Ness to Olypmic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn. With over 10 million users, FitOn has hundreds of workouts to choose from and even offers other goodies like meal plans, downloadable workouts to use offline and the ability to cast workouts on your TV.

The app is free to use, but also offers a pro plan that is $99.99/year or $79.99 per six months. Currently, they are offering users a 70% discount for signing up for one of their pro plan: $29.99 for the yearly plan and $24.99 for the six-month plan.

Charity Miles (iOS & Android) Free

Need a bit of motivation to get you up and moving? Charity Miles might be the app for you. Simply download the app, create your profile and pick your charity. From walking to running to biking, track all your movement and rack up miles. For every mile you accomplish, corporate sponsors will make a small donation to your charity of choice.

Shred: Home & Gym Workout (iOS & Android) Free + Pro Plan

Shred wants to get you moving with what you already have available at your home. Users are able to customize their workouts specifically to the goals they want to achieve, and the app will generate a routine that suits your body and needs (even telling you what equipment you'll need). Shred offers users a free plan as well as a yearly plan at $99.99.

OpenFit (iOS & Android) Free + Pro Plans