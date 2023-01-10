This #TastyTuesday maintain your New Year's resolution with this easy and healthy recipe for fish tacos.

Add Crunch to Your Lunch with this Recipe for Crispy Fish Tacos

The new year is going at full speed as we enter the second week of January and try to stay on top of our resolutions for 2023.

If you're looking to eat healthier without compromising flavor, this fish taco recipe will be a new staple in your weekly menus you can use as a quick and easy lunch.

¡Disfruta!

Ingredients:

For beer batter:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of beer

1 egg

For white sauce:

½ cup of plain yogurt

½ cup of mayonnaise

1 lime, juiced

1 jalapeño pepper, minced

1 teaspoon of capers, minced

1 teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon of dried oregano

½ teaspoon of ground cumin

½ teaspoon of dried dill weed

For tacos:

1 quart of oil for frying

1 pound cod fillets, cut into 2 to 3-ounce portions

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, or more as needed

1 (12-ounce) package of corn tortillas

½ of a medium-sized cabbage, finely shredded

Directions:

Make beer batter: Combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Blend beer and egg in a separate bowl, then quickly stir into flour mixture until combined with a few lumps remaining. Make white sauce: Mix together yogurt and mayonnaise in a medium bowl. Gradually stir in fresh lime juice until the consistency is slightly runny. Season with jalapeño, capers, cayenne, oregano, cumin, and dill. Start fish tacos: Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 375°F (190°C). Dust fish pieces lightly with flour. Dip into beer batter, then fry in hot oil until crisp and golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Lightly fry tortillas in hot oil until just crisp, but not too crisp. Drain on paper towels. Place fried fish in tortillas. Top with shredded cabbage and white sauce.