Having a difficult time figuring out what to wear on a first date? These options based on your zodiac sign will ensure the stars align.

You can only make a first impression once. That's why first date outfits are so important—as if romance wasn't hard enough already. Last summer, the pandemic reduced first dates to zoom calls and social distancing, but as the world reopens, so do the options for a night out with a potential love interest.

So, how do we dazzle our date while feeling our most confident? Should we go for a dress? Jeans? Sneakers or heels?

We've turned to the stars to help us find the perfect first date outfit so you can feel comfortable, confident, and vibrant.

Aries:

You're a sporty, independent, stylish—and no-nonsense chica. This summer, you'll look your best with ripped jeans and a white button-down. Roll up the sleeves for a more relaxed look, and show off your fiery side by adding some sizzle with red platform sandals.

Taurus:

I'm your Venus. I'm your fire… Taurus chicas are all about loving their bodies and showing off their figures. After all, with Venus ruling this earth sign, you are sure to attract whatever your heart desires. You'll feel most comfortable with a bodycon earth-toned midi-dress paired with nude mules for nighttime or white sneakers for a more playful look.

Gemini:

Gemini, you're a rockstar, and everyone knows it—but you've also got a reserved side. That's why a contrasting outfit will make you feel right at home. Show off your playful and inquisitive nature with a patterned mini skirt and solid-colored bodysuit. Pair with unique platform sandals such as these from Stradivarius to help give your date something to talk about once they meet you.

Cancer:

Sweet, sweet Cancer. Summer wouldn't be the same without a little romance now, would it? Embracing your romantic side is part of what makes you unique, and this delicate floral dress with nude espadrilles will help you form that special bond you long for.

Leo:

We know you're the star of the Zodiac, and wherever you enter, you shine. Red is your color this summer, chica. Show off your curves with a bodycon dress and strappy heels for a look that will have you feeling as radiant as ever.

Virgo:

Virgo chicas are the perfect combination of beauty and brains. We know you've planned every inch of this first date, and your outfit will be just as thoughtful. Display your elegance with palazzo pants and your more romantic side with a puff sleeve top. Keep your shoes classic with black strappy sandals.

Libra:

We know how important looking your best is for the most fashionable chica of the zodiac, but you're also a hopeless romantic that wants to find balance and beauty in everything. A matching set will help you find the sweet spot in between both. Pair with white slip-on sandals.

Scorpio:

The little black dress never goes out of style for you, Scorpio. You're sexy, you're bold, you know it, and so does your date. An all-black ensemble, made up of a slip dress and strappy sandals, is in the stars for you.

Sagittarius:

Who's got time to think about what to wear for a date, right Sag? Throw on your most comfortable t-shirt dress, big earrings, and a pair of slide-on sandals. Show your date you're a practical gal who goes where the wind takes her.

Capricorn:

Everyone thinks you're all business and no fun, Cap, but we know you've got a soft spot for romance. Opt for a mauve or dusty pink slip-on dress that honors tradition but also says, "I know how to play."

Aquarius:

You're as unique as unique gets, and your outfit must reflect that. Make a statement with printed palazzo pants and a tie-back cropped tank top.

Pisces:

