The First Afro-Mexican Restaurant in Los Angeles Opens Today

Afro-Mexican food is coming to Los Angeles today with the opening of the new restaurant Tamales Elena y Antojitos, located in Bell Gardens. With her beautiful tamales, pozoles, and guisados, Chef Maria Elena Lorenzo represents cuisine from La Costa Chica in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

Guerrero has long been famous for dishes like pozole and mole, but only in the past several years have Afro-Mexicans gotten recognition for their contributions to the cuisine. In 2016, the Mexican government officially recognized the country's more than 1 million citizens of African descent, and in 2020, the census allowed citizens to identify as Black, Afro-descendant, or Afro-Mexican.

The restaurant will offer vegan options, like a pozole made with sweet corn instead of pork head stock and tamales made with mushrooms. “We tried different stocks until it had that Mexican flavor,” Lorenzo told Eater about the vegan pozole.

The staff has also shared the menu on Instagram and expressed their excitement about opening while noting that social distancing is required. For now, Tamales Elena is only open for takeout, delivery, and drive-thru service. Even taken to go, though, it'll still be delicious.