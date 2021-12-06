For #MotivationMonday, Chica has found five finance podcasts that'll help you start working down your debt and building up your wealth.

Jump Start Your Finances In 2022 With 5 These Podcasts

Ready to take control of your cheles and overall finances in 2022?

This week's podcast selection is here to help you get your money in order as we dive into a new year with new goals. These experts go into saving, creating generational wealth, debt repayment and how to properly invest your pennies.

In this week's #MondayMotivation, Chica wants to show you all the different ways you can diversify your portfolio and break down the stigma surrounding the "boy's club" mentality of finance.

1. Planet Money by NPR

Each NPR episode shares stories, statistics and important information on the world of business and money while captivating audiences with incredible storytelling.

2. The Fairer Cents with Tanja Hester and Kara Perez

Hosts Tanja Hester and Kara Perez are empowering women, people of color and other marginalized groups to become educated about their finances. According to Forbes, this podcast is "a must listen podcast for anyone who is ready to change the status quo."

Each episode tackles issues such as the wage gap, emotional labor, the economics of motherhood and why we need financial feminism.

3. Clever Girls Know with Bola Sokunbi

Let's face it, talking about money and finances is not always a walk in the park. CEO and Founder of Clever Girl Finance, Bola Sokunbi, is the host of the Clever Girls Know podcast. In it, she invites real women at different stages of their financial journeys to have open and honest conversations.

Each episode is inspirational, educational and raw with the goal of bringing you one step closer to ditching debt and building real wealth.

4. Her Dinero Matters with Jen Hemphill

Jen Hemphill is the host of this bilingual podcast where she invites members of the Latin community to get honest about money with actionable tips and strategies that help move money forward.

Every week, the episodes deliver a much-needed dose of money confidence to ensure you reign over your dinero.

5. Bad With Money with Gaby Dunn

Talking about money can be fun, especially when the host is a comedian. Gaby Dunn is a New York Times best selling author who is tackling the "intersection of finances, feelings and the f***ing systems" by talking to journalists, tax specialists and student loan experts to educate the masses.