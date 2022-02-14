Economikat's Katia Chesnok Shares 8 Ways You Can Grow Wealth and be Kinder to Your Wallet
Figuring out your finances can be tough—sometimes forcing us to be a bit harsh with ourselves. For that reason, People Chica reached out to Katia Chesnok, of Economikat, for tips on how we can all be kinder to our wallets.
Who is Katia Chesnok?
Katia Chesnok is a money and business expert and financial educator whose goal is to help women gain wealth. The Afro-Latina, who will be at People en Español's Poderosas Live event, notes on her website, "We all deserve to be wealthy. Women deserve to be wealthy. Women of color deserve to be wealthy."
Chesnok works tirelessly every day to ensure that women everywhere have the necessary tools and information to succeed on their individual financial journey.
Don't Compare
Everyone is walking (or running) at a different pace in life. Just because someone is further ahead in their financial journey, doesn't mean you won't reach your goals, either.
Chesnok says, "Don't compare your financial journey to anyone else's. We all have different goals, different priorities, different lifestyles; so our financial journeys will also be very different."
Let Go of Shame
Carrying debt or not having all your ducks in a row can make one feel a bit of shameful (even more reason not to compare yourself to others), but Chesnok affirms that we should "forgive" ourselves for our mistakes. "Everyone has had debt, late payments, no investments, credit to be improved at some point...not only you or yours," she notes.
Find Out Your "Why"
Knowing where you are going and what you want to do is half the battle. Chesnok explains, "Once you know your deeper goals and why you want to change your financial life, your relationship with money...then, you'll be kinder to yourself, and you'll also be more disciplined to reach those goals."
Celebrate Your Small Victories
Every small step is a big win in the long-term when it comes to improving your finances. The financial educator details, "Give yourself recognition and celebrate your small wins and acknowledge all your milestones when it comes to finances, not only big achievements. Saved $100 for the first time? Complement yourself. Paid $20 to your credit card. Kudos to you! Feel proud of all your progress."
Build Community
Like everything else in life, it's important to talk about finance with your trusted tribe, as they could help teach you new tactics or tools. Chesnok reasons, "Talk more about money with family, friends, colleagues...the more we talk about it, the kinder we'll be towards our own situation. We will be able to build a community that will relate to us."
Become BFFs With Money
"Money is just a tool, not our enemy," Chesnok begins. "By re-framing our own money narratives, we transform a financial adversary into an ally. And there's nothing kinder to our finances than that."
Research, Research, Research
Before making any big decisions, establish a strong information-based foundation. The money and business expert says, "Information is everywhere & you don't have to know everything by a certain age. No, you don't have to know how to buy a house or invest by 30, or have no credit card debt by 50...we're not late, everyone has different times."
She continued, "It's OK to ask for help, learn and re-learn as many times as we need to and just start where we are."
Remember: Treat Yourself
Most importantly, have some fun. "Treat yourself. Always create a budget for your personal fun or entertainment," she affirms.
Chesnok continues, "A budget should give you control of your [money], but it's not only a list of bills to pay. Treating ourselves is a way to be kinder to ourselves."