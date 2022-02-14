Katia Chesnok is a money and business expert and financial educator whose goal is to help women gain wealth. The Afro-Latina, who will be at People en Español's Poderosas Live event, notes on her website, "We all deserve to be wealthy. Women deserve to be wealthy. Women of color deserve to be wealthy."

Chesnok works tirelessly every day to ensure that women everywhere have the necessary tools and information to succeed on their individual financial journey.