In this week's #APPsolutely, People Chica is bringing you five apps that will help you better control your personal finances in the new year.

5 Finance Apps to Help Get Your Spending And Budgeting to a Good Place in 2022

Figuring out your finances can sometimes be a scary situation. The idea of budgeting, building up your wealth and paying down debt can be exhausting.

Thanks to technology, people no longer have to worry about trying to figure out all those moving pieces alone.

The below five apps have proven to be some of the best personal finance companions someone can have in their arsenal.

For our #APPsolutely series, People Chica is highlighting five apps that will help you get a handle on your bottom line.

Mint (iOS and Android)—Free

Among Mint's many free features are things like credit and budget monitoring, transaction categories and upcoming bill notifications. All you have to do is connect your accounts and Mint will do the rest.

You Need a Budget (iOS and Android)—Paid

You Need a Budget runs based on four pillars: give every dollar a job, embrace your true expenses, roll with the punches and age your money. Based on this philosophy, not only will you create the perfect budget for your needs but you'll also get an accurate snapshot of your overall spending. The app offers a 34-day free trial for first-time users and is $84/year or $11.99/month.

Personal Capital (iOS and Android)—Free

If you're looking for a one-stop-shop kind of tool, then search no more. Personal Capital allows you to manage your personal finances and your investment portfolio in one place. Create a budget, optimize your investments and discover if you are being charged any hidden fees.

Zeta (iOS and Android)—Free

This is the perfect personal finance app for couples who are looking to oversee their joint accounts in one place. Whether you are domestic partners, engaged, married or new parents, Zeta allows you to monitor spending, manage bills and track your combined net worth.

PocketGuard (iOS and Android)—Paid