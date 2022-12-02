Cheers With an ¡Orale! This World Cup With this Margarita Recipe
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to give fans a roller coaster of emotions, Buchanan's Whisky has shared this exclusive margarita recipe to celebrate all the wins.
Anuncio
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has brought out the best and the worst from fans worldwide, but Latin Americans continue to feel the fever pitch as they root for their favorite teams.
To represent Mexico in their next games, Buchanan's Whisky has gifted us their unique "Buchanan's Margarita" which brings the best flavors of Mesoamerica from the field to your glass.
¡Chin, Chin! y ¡Goooooool!
Credit: Courtesy of Buchanan's
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz of Buchanan's DeLuxe
- 0.5 oz of Orange Liqueur
- 0.75 oz of Agave Syrup
- 0.5 oz of Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz of Fresh Lemon Juice
Directions:
- Add ingredients into a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a glass and garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.