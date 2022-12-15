As the FIFA World Cup draws to a close, planning the perfect watch party is a top priority.

4 Cocktails to Help You Celebrate the Final Round of the 2022 World Cup

As holds true every four years, the 2022 FIFA World Cup hasn't been without its wild moments.

From tremendous goals that propelled underdogs onto the world's stage to top favorites gone in the early rounds, this has been a tournament for the books.

As we close out this year's World Cup, here are four cocktails to help you celebrate the wins and toast to the losses.

Buchanan's BUCHANDITO Cocktail Buchanan's BUCHANDITO Cocktail | Credit: Buchanan's

BUCHANDITO

Inspired by Argentina

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Buchanan's DeLuxe

0.5 oz of fernet

0.5 oz of Lime juice

3 oz of Cola

Garnish: Lime wheel

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice and stir.

Buchanan’s Margarita Buchanan’s Margarita | Credit: Buchanan’s

BUCHANAN'S MARGARITA

Inspired by Mexico

Ingredients:

1.25 oz of Buchanan's DeLuxe

0.5 oz of Orange Liqueur

0.75 oz of Agave Syrup

0.5 oz of Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz of Fresh Lemon Juice

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel

Directions:

Add ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into glass and garnish.

Buchanan's Bucharinihia Buchanan's Bucharinihia | Credit: Buchanan's

BUCHARINHIA

Inspired by Brazil

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Buchanan's DeLuxe

3 lime wedges

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

Directions:

Place lime and sugar into a glass and muddle the two ingredients together with a muddler. Fill the glass with cracked or crushed ice and add Buchanan's

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar Tricolor Margarita Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar Tricolor Margarita | Credit: Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

The Tricolor Margarita

Inspired by Mexico

Ingredients:

2 oz of Gran Centenario tequila

1 oz of Gran Gala curaçao

4 oz of lime juice

1 oz of agave syrup

2 oz of strawberry puree

2 oz of kiwi puree

Directions: