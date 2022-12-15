4 Cocktails to Help You Celebrate the Final Round of the 2022 World Cup
As the FIFA World Cup draws to a close, planning the perfect watch party is a top priority.
Anuncio
As holds true every four years, the 2022 FIFA World Cup hasn't been without its wild moments.
From tremendous goals that propelled underdogs onto the world's stage to top favorites gone in the early rounds, this has been a tournament for the books.
As we close out this year's World Cup, here are four cocktails to help you celebrate the wins and toast to the losses.
| Credit: Buchanan's
BUCHANDITO
Inspired by Argentina
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Buchanan's DeLuxe
- 0.5 oz of fernet
- 0.5 oz of Lime juice
- 3 oz of Cola
- Garnish: Lime wheel
Directions:
- Add all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice and stir.
| Credit: Buchanan’s
BUCHANAN'S MARGARITA
Inspired by Mexico
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz of Buchanan's DeLuxe
- 0.5 oz of Orange Liqueur
- 0.75 oz of Agave Syrup
- 0.5 oz of Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz of Fresh Lemon Juice
- Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel
Directions:
- Add ingredients into a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into glass and garnish.
| Credit: Buchanan's
BUCHARINHIA
Inspired by Brazil
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Buchanan's DeLuxe
- 3 lime wedges
- 1/2 teaspoon of sugar
Directions:
- Place lime and sugar into a glass and muddle the two ingredients together with a muddler.
- Fill the glass with cracked or crushed ice and add Buchanan's
| Credit: Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar
The Tricolor Margarita
Inspired by Mexico
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Gran Centenario tequila
- 1 oz of Gran Gala curaçao
- 4 oz of lime juice
- 1 oz of agave syrup
- 2 oz of strawberry puree
- 2 oz of kiwi puree
Directions:
- Add and layer all ingredients into a glass.