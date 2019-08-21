10 Unforgettable and Star-Studded Moments from People en Español's Festival

DEMI'S MAGIC
People en Español’s Festival is coming to The Armory in Washington Heights on October 5 and 6. This year’s headliners haven’t been announced yet, but we take a look back at some star-studded moments from years past. Demi Lovato’s performance was jaw-dropping!
THE BIG BOSS
Daddy Yankee conquered the stage and let the crowd know who is boss.
CUBAN ROYALTY
Mr. Worldwide Pitbull and singer Gloria Estefan shared fun anecdotes about living in Miami and life before fame.
EL PATRON
Reggaeton singer Tito el Bambino —aka ‘El Patrón— also got the audience dancing.
BRING ON THE ROMANCE
Yes, even Mexican crooner Luis Miguel performed at Festival!
SERENADE
Regional Mexican icon Alejandro Fernández performed with mariachi.
PERREO TIME
Reggaeton kings Wisin and Yandel hyped up the audience with their best hits.
BACHATA VIBE
Prince Royce got the crowd dancing bachata and screaming his name.
KAROL'S KISS
Colombian singer Karol G talked with fans backstage and even blew the camera a kiss for this frame-worthy selfie.
DASCHA IN THE HOUSE
Orange is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco joined the iconic Iris Chacón in a panel about body confidence and Latinas loving their curves. To register for People en Español’s Festival 2019, click here!