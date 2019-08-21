10 Unforgettable and Star-Studded Moments from People en Español's Festival

By Lena Hansen
August 20, 2019 08:52 PM
People en Español's Festival returns to New York on October 5 and 6 at The Armory in Washington Heights. Here is a look back at 10 amazing moments from years past packed with Latinx stars!
DEMI'S MAGIC

People en Español’s Festival is coming to The Armory in Washington Heights on October 5 and 6. This year’s headliners haven’t been announced yet, but we take a look back at some star-studded moments from years past. Demi Lovato’s performance was jaw-dropping!

THE BIG BOSS

Daddy Yankee conquered the stage and let the crowd know who is boss.

CUBAN ROYALTY

Mr. Worldwide Pitbull and singer Gloria Estefan shared fun anecdotes about living in Miami and life before fame.

EL PATRON

Reggaeton singer Tito el Bambino —aka ‘El Patrón— also got the audience dancing.

BRING ON THE ROMANCE

Yes, even Mexican crooner Luis Miguel performed at Festival!

SERENADE

Regional Mexican icon Alejandro Fernández performed with mariachi.

PERREO TIME

Reggaeton kings Wisin and Yandel hyped up the audience with their best hits.

BACHATA VIBE

Prince Royce got the crowd dancing bachata and screaming his name.

KAROL'S KISS

Colombian singer Karol G talked with fans backstage and even blew the camera a kiss for this frame-worthy selfie.

DASCHA IN THE HOUSE

Orange is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco joined the iconic Iris Chacón in a panel about body confidence and Latinas loving their curves. To register for People en Español’s Festival 2019, click here!

