Feid Talks "Porfa" Remix with J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Sech, and Justin Quiles

Colombian artist Feid has teamed up with Latinx mega stars J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Sech, and Justin Quiles for the remix of his song "Porfa," which debuted Friday. The original version, with Quiles, earned the number-one spot on Spotify Colombia's Top Viral list.

"I invited them [to feature] because they're really good friends, and because I knew they were going to do something cool on the song," he tells People CHICA.

The stars also teamed up for a quarantine-style music video, set to come out next Friday. "The video is the same concept of the original video — very dark," says Feid. "J Balvin and Sech each filmed in Colombia and Panama and the rest of us here [in Miami]. The idea was to follow the same plot of the original video, without much structure — just let things happen organically."

Sky Rompiendo, the mastermind behind J Balvin's Colores, was also the producer on this remix. "I have worked with him many times as a producer," says Feid. "We already know things by heart."

Feid has been extremely productive during the coronavirus quarantine, and plans to release a new mixtape next month. He'll also debut his first 360-degree animated music video, for the song "X19X." "It was so that the audience could see another form of reality and distract themselves for a while with all the discomforting things that have been going on lately," he explains.