Feid Talks "Porfa" Remix with J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Sech, and Justin Quiles

The song was produced by popular hit maker Sky Rompiendo.

Por Alma Sacasa
Junio 26, 2020
Manuela Villada

Colombian artist Feid has teamed up with Latinx mega stars J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Maluma, Sech, and Justin Quiles for the remix of his song "Porfa," which debuted Friday. The original version, with Quiles, earned the number-one spot on Spotify Colombia's Top Viral list.

"I invited them [to feature] because they're really good friends, and because I knew they were going to do something cool on the song," he tells People CHICA.

The stars also teamed up for a quarantine-style music video, set to come out next Friday. "The video is the same concept of the original video — very dark," says Feid. "J Balvin and Sech each filmed in Colombia and Panama and the rest of us here [in Miami]. The idea was to follow the same plot of the original video, without much structure — just let things happen organically."

Sky Rompiendo, the mastermind behind J Balvin's Colores, was also the producer on this remix. "I have worked with him many times as a producer," says Feid. "We already know things by heart."

Feid has been extremely productive during the coronavirus quarantine, and plans to release a new mixtape next month. He'll also debut his first 360-degree animated music video, for the song "X19X." "It was so that the audience could see another form of reality and distract themselves for a while with all the discomforting things that have been going on lately," he explains.

Listen to the "Porfa" remix below.

