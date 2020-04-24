Following the release of his Latin Grammy–nominated album 19, Feid is back with his third studio album, FERXXO (VOL 1: M.O.R.). "The vibe of the new album is very down-tempo, very chill," he tells People CHICA. "The artwork describes many things about the album — like there’s a character floating through the clouds, and that captures the vibe that the record transmits."

The original cover artwork was created by his sister, Manuela Villada, and his father, Jorge Villada, and depicts how Feid feels when he listens to his own music. "From the beginning, the first song is like an invitation to chill out," he explains. "You can obviously listen to it in the club, but ... now that everyone is in isolation due to quarantine, [it's the] perfect time for everyone to listen to it from the first to the fifteenth track."

FERXXO features collaborations with Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Justin Quiles, and Álvaro Díaz, and is a departure from his previous album, which he considered more experimental in certain ways. "It was a big challenge because 19 was nominated for a Latin Grammy as Best Urban Music Album, so for me it was complex having to make sure this album was superior, because 19 did open so many doors for me and gave me many beautiful things," he says. "I tried my best in the details I lacked last year making 19. I tried my best with the songwriting, and making sure I incorporated my everyday slang and bars."

While none of his albums are the same, he says he did feel pressure to make sure his newest project lived up to his last. "Creatively it is easier, but it becomes complex because I have put out a lot of music, so I have to think about overcoming my own work," he shares. "I do not like making songs that are worse than the old. I try to show betterment ... the more ability I have and more talent and reach I get, the more eyes that will be looking at me."

While he's an established figure in the business, Feid still tries to approach his career like he's a new artist. "I want to make my sound more complex and I want to build up my artistry," he says. "I want to influence the generation in a lot of aspects, showing them that they can do anything. I want them to know my story and where I came from, how long I have been doing this. I want to inspire — that is my biggest goal. The trophies and awards will come, but what makes me happy is inspiring people."

Quarantine hasn't deterred the Colombian artist's inspiration, and in fact he hopes to have another project ready by this summer. "I have an advantage, and that is that I live in front of the ocean," he explains. "That has been my inspiration lately, sitting on my balcony or in my living room and writing from my home studio."

Once the quarantine is over, he hopes to plan a tour for his new album and establish new collaborations. "From reggaeton, I would love to work with Árcangel. He is an artist that shaped my infancy and my work as an artist. He made me love reggaeton," he says. "Outside of reggaeton, Drake. He is very creative and I have followed his career for a while now. I see myself in him, so I would like to work with him in the future."

In addition to the album, which is now available on all platforms, Feid also released the music video for his single “RELXJXTE," which you can watch below.