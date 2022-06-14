Un Brindis to Papi With this Smoked Blood Orange Sour Cocktail

This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a whiskey-based cocktail recipe that will rock your Father's Day celebration.
Por Karla Montalván Junio 14, 2022
Father's Day is just around the corner and we're getting ready to celebrate!

One of the most special gifts we can give our papi is a bottle of his favorite drink or introduce him to a whole new world of possibilities, such as this cocktail recipe from SIA Scotch Whiskey.

As one of the first brands of scotch whiskey launched by Hispanic entrepreneurs, this Father's Day cocktail has been tailored for smoky and spicy dads.

The recipe is filled with refreshing blood orange juice, allspice liqueur and smoky flavors that will leave you wanting more. Cheers to all the papás!

Credit: Courtesy of SIA

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz SIA Scotch Whisky
  • .5 oz Brown Sugar Syrup
  • .25 oz Allspice Liqueur
  • 1 oz Blood Orange Juice
  • 1 Egg White
  • Smoke with Wood
  • Dehydrated blood orange wedge

Preparation:

  1. Pour SIA Scotch Whisky, brown sugar syrup, allspice liqueur, blood orange juice and egg white into a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add ice and shake vigorously.
  3. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass that was previously smoked with wood.
  4. Garnish with a dehydrated blood orange wedge.
