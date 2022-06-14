This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a whiskey-based cocktail recipe that will rock your Father's Day celebration.

Father's Day is just around the corner and we're getting ready to celebrate!

One of the most special gifts we can give our papi is a bottle of his favorite drink or introduce him to a whole new world of possibilities, such as this cocktail recipe from SIA Scotch Whiskey.

As one of the first brands of scotch whiskey launched by Hispanic entrepreneurs, this Father's Day cocktail has been tailored for smoky and spicy dads.

The recipe is filled with refreshing blood orange juice, allspice liqueur and smoky flavors that will leave you wanting more. Cheers to all the papás!

Whiskey Credit: Courtesy of SIA

Ingredients:

1.5 oz SIA Scotch Whisky

.5 oz Brown Sugar Syrup

.25 oz Allspice Liqueur

1 oz Blood Orange Juice

1 Egg White

Smoke with Wood

Dehydrated blood orange wedge

Preparation: