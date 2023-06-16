First Officer Castillo details how his father helped guide him down the path to becoming a pilot for United Airlines.

What we grow up seeing and later understanding can influence how we go about our lives. Whether directly or indirectly, our families can have a considerable impact on the choices we make.

For United Airlines First Officer Luis Castillo, Jr., all roads led to Rome—or, in his case, to become a pilot.

"I was on a completely different career path. For some reason, all of my experiences always ended up leading back to aviation in one way or another, and finally, I decided to embrace it. I called up my dad and asked him for his guidance on the path toward becoming a pilot," he tells People Chica.

Fortunately for Castillo, Jr., and his papá, Captain Luis Castillo, they were presented with a rare opportunity: the chance to fly together as pilots.

He explains, "We were nervous that my dad's mandatory retirement age would arrive before I had a chance to work with him at United, but luckily, the timing worked out, and we ended up [in] the same fleet."

In addition to what it has been like to work alongside his dad, Castillo, Jr., also discusses the changes that he's seen within aviation that give him hope for the future of the airline industry.

Captain Luis Castillo and his son First Officer Luis Castillo Jr. in front of a turbine First Officer Luis Castillo Jr. discusses what it's like working with his father, Captain Castillo. | Credit: United

Father and son rarely get to work together, let alone develop a love and passion for flying together. What has this ride been like for you?

It was relatively unexpected for us as well, in the beginning. I was on a completely different career path. For some reason, all of my experiences always ended up leading back to aviation in one way or another, and finally, I decided to embrace it. I called up my dad and asked him for his guidance on the path toward becoming a pilot.

This industry is incredibly intimidating to navigate unless you know someone who can mentor you, especially as a minority. I was lucky enough to have seen my dad succeed in this career, so I always knew it was a possibility. Even so, there were a lot of hurdles that I had to navigate to get here, and my parents were my support team the entire way.

We were nervous that my dad's mandatory retirement age would arrive before I had a chance to work with him at United, but luckily, the timing worked out, and we ended up [in] the same fleet. It's been a huge highlight of my career to be able to join him in a United Airlines flight deck!

First Officer Luis Castillo Jr. as a baby First Officer Luis Castillo Jr. talks about the changes he's seen within the airline industry. | Credit: United

What is something the you learned about your dad after being in a position to see his "work personality?"

I was really pleasantly surprised to see that his work personality and his day-to-day personality aren't much different. He's always been incredibly personable, and his love for the job really shines through.

Being a captain on United Airlines' largest airplane requires working with a large crew, and with that comes a need to constantly communicate information. He handles his job with a calming presence, patience, and thoughtfulness that befits his position.

You and your papá fly with United Airlines, the company that enabled you to work together. What is something you'd like people to know about being a pilot?

It's attainable for anyone who has an interest. I mentioned before how intimidating it can be to get here, and it's because it's unlike any other career path. There are so many different types of pilots careers, and there are so many different ways you can achieve your goals, so it really helps to have some kind of mentor.

First Officer Luis Castillo Jr. and Captain Luis Castillo in an airport First Officer Luis Castillo Jr. discusses how to find mentorship within the airline industry. | Credit: United

Luckily, most pilots I've met are completely willing to mentor the next generation of pilot[s], and the industry is getting more diverse by the day. We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm noticing more and more of my colleagues are women and people of color as I walk through the airport terminals.

You are a proud Mexican American. How has your heritage and culture influenced the choices you make in life and at work?