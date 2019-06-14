Father’s Day Gifts for Sports Dads

Personalized Sports Team Mug
You can’t go wrong with booze and baseball! This personalized mug will fill your dad’s heart and gullet. MLBShop.com
Sports Team T-Shirt
Let your dad show off his favorite NFL team with a simple, comfy T-shirt, and remind him that he’s No. 1! NLFShop.com
Sports Team Watch
If your dad is always showing up to games late, buy the guy a watch to let him know there’s not excuse for his tardiness. Amazon.com
Sports Team Slides
For the days when your dad is outside grilling his favorite steak, and he’s missing the game on TV. Amazon.com
Athlete Bobblehead
Yes, bobbleheads are still a thing! If your dad collects them or just has one or two on his work desk, they can always use a few teammates. Amazon.com
Sports History Book
If your dad is heavily interested in the history of sports, get his brain cells flowing with a historical read on his favorite team. Amazon.com
Sports Team Fitted Cap
If your dad is all about looking youthful and fly, hats are the perfect complement to his summer outfit. NBAShop.com