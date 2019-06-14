Father’s Day Gifts for Sports Dads

By Bianca Richards
June 14, 2019 12:57 PM
Father’s Day is almost here, and if there’s one thing I know about finding gifts for my father, it’s that anything counts — as long as it’s Yankees or Cowboys related! I once bought the obsessed Yankees fan a nice leather wallet, and soon realized his lack of interest in luxury accessories. So now I play it safe and gift him something pinstriped. If your father is a sports fanatic, here are a few suggestions that will make his day. Play hard, or go home!
Personalized Sports Team Mug

Image via MLBShop.com

You can’t go wrong with booze and baseball! This personalized mug will fill your dad’s heart and gullet. MLBShop.com

Sports Team T-Shirt

Image via NFLShop.com

Let your dad show off his favorite NFL team with a simple, comfy T-shirt, and remind him that he’s No. 1! NLFShop.com

Sports Team Watch

Image via Amazon

If your dad is always showing up to games late, buy the guy a watch to let him know there’s not excuse for his tardiness. Amazon.com

Sports Team Slides

Image via Amazon

For the days when your dad is outside grilling his favorite steak, and he’s missing the game on TV. Amazon.com

Athlete Bobblehead

Image via Amazon

Yes, bobbleheads are still a thing! If your dad collects them or just has one or two on his work desk, they can always use a few teammates. Amazon.com

Sports History Book

Image via Amazon

If your dad is heavily interested in the history of sports, get his brain cells flowing with a historical read on his favorite team. Amazon.com

Sports Team Fitted Cap

Image via NBAShop.com

If your dad is all about looking youthful and fly, hats are the perfect complement to his summer outfit. NBAShop.com

