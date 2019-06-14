Father’s Day Gifts for Sports Dads

Father’s Day is almost here, and if there’s one thing I know about finding gifts for my father, it’s that anything counts — as long as it’s Yankees or Cowboys related! I once bought the obsessed Yankees fan a nice leather wallet, and soon realized his lack of interest in luxury accessories. So now I play it safe and gift him something pinstriped. If your father is a sports fanatic, here are a few suggestions that will make his day. Play hard, or go home!