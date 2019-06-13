Last Minute Gift Ideas for the Baby Daddy in Your Life

By People Chica Staff
June 13, 2019 03:31 PM
If you're reading this, it's probably because you still haven't purchased a(ny) gifts for Father's Day. Have no shame in your game. It is not too late to buy the dad in your life a gift he won't forget. Whether he's your bio dad, nerdy stepdad, weird baby daddy, cool tio, loud godfather or boyfriend, we got 10 products you can't go wrong with. These can be purchased in stores or found on Amazon with their 1-day shipping. Now, pop to it!  
Empezar galería
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 de 11

Shaving Set

Credit: JCPenney

Make sure Dad looks his best with the Tri-Coastal Design Deluxe Shave Kit. The 3-piece set comes with a bowl, shave kit and soaps. $16. JCPenney

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 11

Swim Trunks

Credit: Topman

Get ready for the summer with these blue-and-white striped Topman swim shorts. $35. Topman

3 de 11

Duffel Bag

Credit: Amazon

Most men tend to travel with less, so this Adidas duffel bag would be perfect to hold all his items. $29. Amazon

Advertisement

4 de 11

Sunglasses

Credit: Amazon

These Privé Revaux sunglasses are a must-have for the many sunny days of the season. $30. Amazon

5 de 11

Chain

Credit: THE M JEWELERS

Keep Dad shinning with this sterling silver Layering Curb Chain. $75. The M Jewelers

6 de 11

Moisturizer

kiehls.com

This all-in-one anti-aging Kiehl’s moisturizer helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for smoother, healthy-looking skin because dads deserve some self care, too. Some of the key ingredients are capryloyl salicylic acid (LHA), linseed extract and caffeine. $40. Kiehls

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 11

Cellphone Accessory

Credit: Urban Outfitters

It isn’t safe to be on your phone and drive, which is why this PopSockets Combo Travel Phone Stand helps to keep your eyes focused on the road. $15. Urban Outfitters

8 de 11

Stylish T-shirt

Credit: Guess

Reggaetón star J Balvin launched a collection with the Brand Guess, so keep Dad on-trend with this striped logo tee. $49. Guess

9 de 11

Sneakers

Credit: Nike

You can’t go wrong with one of the most reliable brands of sneakers. These electric green Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 will have your feet looking stylish and feeling comfortable. $120. Nike

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 11

Printed Shirt

Credit: Zara

Have Dad feeling like he’s on vacation with this Zara fit and flowy island print shirt. $40. Zara

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

Lo más popular en Chica

Todos los temas en Chica

Advertisement
EDIT POST