Last Minute Gift Ideas for the Baby Daddy in Your Life

Shaving Set
Make sure Dad looks his best with the Tri-Coastal Design Deluxe Shave Kit. The 3-piece set comes with a bowl, shave kit and soaps. $16. JCPenney
Swim Trunks
Get ready for the summer with these blue-and-white striped Topman swim shorts. $35. Topman
Duffel Bag
Most men tend to travel with less, so this Adidas duffel bag would be perfect to hold all his items. $29. Amazon
Sunglasses
These Privé Revaux sunglasses are a must-have for the many sunny days of the season. $30. Amazon
Chain
Keep Dad shinning with this sterling silver Layering Curb Chain. $75. The M Jewelers
Moisturizer
This all-in-one anti-aging Kiehl’s moisturizer helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for smoother, healthy-looking skin because dads deserve some self care, too. Some of the key ingredients are capryloyl salicylic acid (LHA), linseed extract and caffeine. $40. Kiehls
Cellphone Accessory
It isn’t safe to be on your phone and drive, which is why this PopSockets Combo Travel Phone Stand helps to keep your eyes focused on the road. $15. Urban Outfitters
Stylish T-shirt
Reggaetón star J Balvin launched a collection with the Brand Guess, so keep Dad on-trend with this striped logo tee. $49. Guess
Sneakers
You can’t go wrong with one of the most reliable brands of sneakers. These electric green Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 will have your feet looking stylish and feeling comfortable. $120. Nike
Printed Shirt
Have Dad feeling like he’s on vacation with this Zara fit and flowy island print shirt. $40. Zara