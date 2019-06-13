Last Minute Gift Ideas for the Baby Daddy in Your Life

If you're reading this, it's probably because you still haven't purchased a(ny) gifts for Father's Day. Have no shame in your game. It is not too late to buy the dad in your life a gift he won't forget. Whether he's your bio dad, nerdy stepdad, weird baby daddy, cool tio, loud godfather or boyfriend, we got 10 products you can't go wrong with. These can be purchased in stores or found on Amazon with their 1-day shipping. Now, pop to it!