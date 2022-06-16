Surprise Papi With These Seven Unique Gifts This Father's Day
Superheroes may not be real, but that's what papás are for. Whether your viejo is a sports lover, spirits enthusiast or chef-in-training, we know getting him a special gift will surely make his day better. Here are our top picks for celebrating papi this Father's Day!
SIA Whiskey
Cheers to papi with this Hispanic-owned scotch whiskey brand.
SIA is a multi-award-winning scotch whiskey that is aromatic, smooth and has been tailored to fit a modern palate.
SIA Whiskey, $42, siascotchwhisky.com
Ivy Swimwear
Get dad rocking summer with these Ivy Swimwear shorts.
Featured at Miami Swim Week 2022, the brand's unique designs are sure to stand out and be a topic of conversation anywhere.
Ivy Swimwear, $72.99, ivyswimwear.com
Catan Pisco
Give dad an out-of-this-world liquor experience with Catan Pisco.
The pisco blends the flexibility of vodka cocktails with the unique aromas of upscale tequila.
Founder Catalina Gaete-Bentz launched Catan Pisco in 2018 introducing the U.S. to its very first American pisco brand and became the first woman-owned pisco company in Chilean history.
Catan Pisco, $35.99, catanpisco.com
Michal and Max
Keep papá looking young with Michal & Max. This lifestyle brand provides upscale grooming and styling options to keep dad feeling young and happy.
Each product is made with natural ingredients like shea butter, witch hazel, hyaluronic acid, and more.
Additionally, Michal & Max is an official partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For every bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds are donated to the organization to raise awareness about mental health.
Michal and Max, items starting at $29, michalandmax.com
CaliFino Tequila
Sip on tequila this Father's Day with CaliFino.
This high-end tequila company is straight from the Highlands of Arandas, Jalisco, in Mexico.
CaliFino is proud brand that uses 100% ultra-premium blue weber agave.
CaliFino Tequila, items starting at $39, califino.com
Balls Co. Intimate Grooming
Approved by David Beckham himself, this intimate grooming company knows a thing or two about keeping things clean.
Balls Co., items starting at $19, balls.co
Sitka Salmon Shares Subscription Boxes
It's time to get dad something he'll love to brag about—a seafood box perfect for grilling.
Sitka Salmon Shares is a sustainable direct-to-consumer seafood company that offers subscriptions and one-time boxes of local, fresh, and delicious seafood delivered straight to your doorstep.
Each box has 18 servings and is filled with a delicious seafood selection.
Sitka Salmon Shares, items starting at $139, sitkasalmonshares.com
Petsies
Let's face it, you may not be dad's favorite child, but your pet most definitely is.
Gift dad a unique and one-of-a-kind reminder of his best friend, buddy and companion with Petsies. Their selection of socks, keychains, pillows and more will have your dad even more obsessed with his furbaby.
Petsies, items starting at $20, mypetsies.com