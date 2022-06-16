Keep papá looking young with Michal & Max. This lifestyle brand provides upscale grooming and styling options to keep dad feeling young and happy.

Each product is made with natural ingredients like shea butter, witch hazel, hyaluronic acid, and more.

Additionally, Michal & Max is an official partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For every bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds are donated to the organization to raise awareness about mental health.

Michal and Max, items starting at $29, michalandmax.com