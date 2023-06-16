9 Father's Day Cocktails to Celebrate All the Wisdom Papás Impart on Us
Ahumadito cocktail by Mayami
Credit: Mayami
Whether it's your papá, abuelo or beloved tío, there is a certain wisdom that comes with being a paternal figure in the life of others. For that, we celebrate and toast to them every Father's Day. Check out the following nine cocktails for some delicious inspo.
Espresso Martini
Credit: J.F. Haden’s
Ingredients:
- 1 oz of J.F. Haden's Espresso Liqueur
- 1 oz of cold brew or coffee
- 1 oz of Vodka
Directions:
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add the J.F. Haden's Espresso Liqueur, cold brew or coffee, and vodka to the shaker.
- Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds to combine and chill the ingredients.
- Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass.
- Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate shavings, if desired.
Anuncio
Anuncio
Spicy Jaja Margarita
Credit: Papi Steak
Ingredients:
- 1 oz of Jaja Reposado Tequila
- ½ oz of Dos Hombres mezcal
- ½ oz of Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur
- ¼ oz of passion fruit
- ½ oz of mango puree
- 1 slice of habanero pepper, muddled
- ¾ oz of lime juice
- Garnish: dehydrate orange slice and purple pansy flower
Directions:
- Muddle one habanero slice into a shaking tin.
- Add all additional ingredients with ice.
- Shake & strain.
- Top with crushed ice.
- Garnish.
Ahumadito
Credit: Mayami
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ ounces of Bullet or Maker's Mark Bourbon
- ¾ ounce of Black Cherry Syrup
- 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters
- 2 dashes of Orange Bitters
- Smoked seasonal chips
Directions:
- Add Bullet or Maker's Mark, black cherry syrup, and bitters (angostura & orange).
- Add ice to mixing glass.
- Stir and strain.
- Rock glass with a ball of ice.
- Garnish: Orange peel and a black cherry.
- Top off with smoke.
Anuncio
Yaya y Paloma
Credit: Branja / Ruth Kim
Ingredient:
- 1 oz infused Arak
- 0.5 oz St. Germain
- 1 oz grapefruit juice
- 0.5 oz lime juice
- 0.25 oz ginger juice
- 0.25 oz simple syrup
- 3 sage leaves Half an orange wheel Ice
Directions:
- Add three sage leaves ripped in half to your shaker, follower by simple syrup, ginger juice, lime juice, St. Germain, and Arak.
- Top with ice and shake.
- Double strain your shaken cocktail over fresh ice and garnish with half of an orange wheel.
- Enjoy!
Calle Ocho Old Fashioned
Credit: Ball & Chain
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Bacardi 8 Rum
- 0.25 oz Demerara Syrup
- 3 Dashes of Tobacco Bitters
Directions:
- Combine in a rocks glass, stir for eight seconds and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice cubes.
- Garnish with dry tobacco leaf.
Papito Cocktail
Credit: Desolas
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Desolas Mezcal
- 1 oz of Lime juice
- 0.5 oz of Hagave Spiced Nectar
- Top of red wine (~1oz)
Directions:
- In a shaker we pour Desolas Mezcal, Hagave and fresh lime juice.
- Add ice and shake until chilled.
- Once shaking is completed, pour over ice in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with red wine float.
Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Sugar Daddy
Credit: Candela Mamajuana
Ingredients:
- 3 oz of Candela Mamajuana
- 1 tbsp of brown sugar
- Dash of bitters (Angostura or others)
- Orange twist
Directions:
- Stir ingredients together in a cocktail shaker.
- Serve in rocks glass and sit like the big boss you are.
Classic Negroni
Credit: Buchanan’s
Ingredients:
- 1 oz of Buchanan's 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky
- .5 oz of Sweet Vermouth
- .5 oz of Italian Apéritif
- Fresh Orange Peel for Garnish
Directions:
- Combine Buchanan's 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Whisky, sweet vermouth, and Italian aperitif into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.
- Strain contents into a rocks glass over one large, square ice cube.
- Garnish with fresh orange peel.
Dads Old Fashioned
Credit: Old Parr
Ingredients:
Cocktail
- 2 drops of angostura bitters
- 1.5 oz of Old Parr 12
- 1 oz of blood orange simple syrup
- Slice of blood orange wheel, dehydrated
- 1 whiskey-soaked cherry
- Large ice cube
Blood Orange Syrup
- 1 cup of blood orange juice
- 1 cup of water
- ½ cup granulated sugar
Directions:
Cocktail
- Mix the Old parr 18 and simple syrup in a large glass over ice.
- Add 2 dashes of bitter.
- Stir till perfectly chilled.
- Strain over large cube into rocks glass.
- Garnish with whiskey cherry, blood orange wheel
Blood Orange Syrup
- Add all ingredients to a pot and bring to a boil.
- Once done, chill in refrigerator.
Anuncio
Anuncio