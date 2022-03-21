Isabela Merced on What it's Really Like Working with Gloria Estefan
Everyone's heard the saying, "you should never meet your heroes," as typically when you do, you're oftentimes disappointed in them.
Well, Sicario: Day of the Soldado actress Isabela Merced is here to let folks know that isn't the case with the iconic Cuban-born singer and Glee actress, Gloria Estefan.
The two visionary actresses worked on the upcoming remake of the fan-favorite tear-jerker Father of the Bride alongside Andy Garcia, Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Enrique Murciano and Chloe Fineman.
Merced exclusively tells People Chica, "Working with Gloria Estefan was amazing. It was probably one of my favorite parts about [working on the film]. I still talk to her and her daughter Emily."
Merced details, "[This is her] first job acting as a main character, and she was one of the hardest workers there. It's almost like [she] works every day like she's got something to prove."
"And I'm like, 'Baby, you're Gloria Estefan, you do not [have to work this hard].' You could do the bare minimum, and I'd still be impressed. But she's a hard worker and that's what she is at her core," she continued.
She also gave insight on Estefan's crazy-good luck when it comes to playing games, noting she herself doesn't win as often as the Cuban singer does.
"She's got some crazy luck when it comes to games—like when it comes to card games and dice games, she'll win every time," Merced notes.
She concludes, "Without trying [she just wins]. It's like, 'What are you doing? What kind of like headspace are you in?' Because I end up losing so much, and I'm like, 'Haha, this is bad,' and I just roll in. I don't care, and I'm just accepting [of] it. But she's like, 'Haha, I don't care' and then wins."