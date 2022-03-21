The Peruvian American singer-songwriter details what it was like having the iconic Cuban songstress as a co-star in the Father of the Bride remake.

Isabela Merced on What it's Really Like Working with Gloria Estefan

Everyone's heard the saying, "you should never meet your heroes," as typically when you do, you're oftentimes disappointed in them.

Well, Sicario: Day of the Soldado actress Isabela Merced is here to let folks know that isn't the case with the iconic Cuban-born singer and Glee actress, Gloria Estefan.

The two visionary actresses worked on the upcoming remake of the fan-favorite tear-jerker Father of the Bride alongside Andy Garcia, Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta, Enrique Murciano and Chloe Fineman.

Merced exclusively tells People Chica, "Working with Gloria Estefan was amazing. It was probably one of my favorite parts about [working on the film]. I still talk to her and her daughter Emily."

Isabela Merced attends the premiere of "Encanto" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California on November 3, 2021. Credit: Getty Images / MICHAEL TRAN

Merced details, "[This is her] first job acting as a main character, and she was one of the hardest workers there. It's almost like [she] works every day like she's got something to prove."

"And I'm like, 'Baby, you're Gloria Estefan, you do not [have to work this hard].' You could do the bare minimum, and I'd still be impressed. But she's a hard worker and that's what she is at her core," she continued.

She also gave insight on Estefan's crazy-good luck when it comes to playing games, noting she herself doesn't win as often as the Cuban singer does.

Gloria Estefan Credit: (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

"She's got some crazy luck when it comes to games—like when it comes to card games and dice games, she'll win every time," Merced notes.