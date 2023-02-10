The West Side Story actress takes on the mantle of the Toretto family's matriarch in the new trailer for the film.

Here's What Rita Moreno Looks Like Playing Vin Diesel's Abuela in Fast X

Rita Moreno is known for her fierce and unapologetic personality and energy—simply put, Moreno is the abuela we all wish we had (or maybe she reminds folks of the abuela they already have).

Looks like Vin Diesel also feels the same way, which is apparently why he felt she was the perfect person to bring on as the iconic Dominic Toretto's grandmother in the upcoming Fast X.

Diesel tells ET that while the previous films focused primarily on "fatherhood," this new film would show the woman that established the heart and soul of the Toretto family mantra.

The famed actor noted that he has been a fan of Moreno for quite some time but also wanted to pay tribute to all of the Latino fans of the franchise by bringing on one of the community's icons.

Rita Moreno at an event Rita Moreno takes on the role of Vin Diesel's on-screen grandmother in "Fast X." | Credit: Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also joining the cast is Jason Momoa as the film's primary antagonist.