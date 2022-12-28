The Defining Fashion Trends of 2022, According to Latina Celebs

Por Laura Acosta Diciembre 28, 2022
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO; James Devaney/GC Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In a year full of bold fashion trends, Latinas made their mark on red carpets and award shows. Get inspired for 2023 with some of the year's best looks.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Alexa Demie

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

2022 started with the premiere of Euphoria season 2 and it's no secret the show has made a huge impact on Gen Z fashion.

On screen as Maddie and on red carpets, Alexa Demie has proven to be one of the fashion world's favorite sources of inspiration.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Camila Mendes

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The Do Revenge actress made waves during Paris fashion week in March rocking the inescapable, yet controversial Miu Mui micro-mini skirt.

3 de 7

Xochitl Gomez

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Proving her red carpet prowess, the actress donned an Old Hollywood-inspired look featuring a stunning Steven Khalil gown to the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere.

Anuncio

4 de 7

Karol G

Credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

La Bichota showed us her takes on two 2022 beauty trends during the Latin Grammys: her blazing red locks and bleached brows.

5 de 7

Sofia Carson

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Hoods became a red carpet staple this year, as proven by the Carolina Herrera gown Sofia Carson wore at the MTV VMAs in August.

6 de 7

Ana de Armas

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

The Blonde press tour brought us a plethora of stunning looks from the Cuban actress, including this 90s-inspired glittering pantsuit.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Jenna Ortega

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Rounding out the year, Ortega's Wednesday-approved outfits, like this lacy Versace number, are inspiring us to add a touch of goth glam to our own style.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta