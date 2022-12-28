The Defining Fashion Trends of 2022, According to Latina Celebs
In a year full of bold fashion trends, Latinas made their mark on red carpets and award shows. Get inspired for 2023 with some of the year's best looks.
Alexa Demie
2022 started with the premiere of Euphoria season 2 and it's no secret the show has made a huge impact on Gen Z fashion.
On screen as Maddie and on red carpets, Alexa Demie has proven to be one of the fashion world's favorite sources of inspiration.
Camila Mendes
The Do Revenge actress made waves during Paris fashion week in March rocking the inescapable, yet controversial Miu Mui micro-mini skirt.
Xochitl Gomez
Proving her red carpet prowess, the actress donned an Old Hollywood-inspired look featuring a stunning Steven Khalil gown to the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere.
Karol G
La Bichota showed us her takes on two 2022 beauty trends during the Latin Grammys: her blazing red locks and bleached brows.
Sofia Carson
Hoods became a red carpet staple this year, as proven by the Carolina Herrera gown Sofia Carson wore at the MTV VMAs in August.
Ana de Armas
The Blonde press tour brought us a plethora of stunning looks from the Cuban actress, including this 90s-inspired glittering pantsuit.
Jenna Ortega
Rounding out the year, Ortega's Wednesday-approved outfits, like this lacy Versace number, are inspiring us to add a touch of goth glam to our own style.