Is the Inescapable Micro-Mini Skirt Trend Here to Stay?

Por Laura Acosta Junio 10, 2022
This #FashionFriday is all about the shorter and shorter hemlines we're seeing on the runway and red carpet. Is this trend here for good?

What Is the Micro-Mini?

When the term "mini skirt" was first coined in the 60s, designers like Mary Quant were using it to describe a hemline that ended just a few inches above the knee.

For micro-minis, designers are going as high as possible, leaving just a few inches for modesty.

Y2K Origins

We can't help but think of Y2K icons like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton, some of the original hemline-length risktakers, when we see this trend.

Infamous Miu Miu

For Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the brand sent several of these teeny-tiny skirts down the runway, made to look even shorter by showing a peek of the pocket lining beneath the skirt, setting off a domino effect of micro-minis everywhere.

Celeb Fave

We're now seeing the trend everywhere, from street style looks to red carpet events, like Sydney Sweeney's very Euphoria look for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, designed by none other than Miu Miu.

At All Ages

In a recent Vogue Australia article, Nicole Kidman admitted she "begged" to wear this Miu Miu look on the cover of Vanity Fair, proving the look isn't just for Gen-Z.

Is It Time to Ditch Other Skirts?

As always, your personal style is up to you. If this isn't your cup of tea, no worries—micro-minis may just be a micro-trend.

Besides, we're still seeing a lot of celebs rocking the maxi skirt look.

Style Inspo

Want to incorporate this trend into your own wardrobe?

The Miu Miu design retails for around $800, but there are already plenty of budget-friendly options available.

ASOS DESIGN, low rider pelmet skirt in camel, $20.80, asos.com

By Laura Acosta