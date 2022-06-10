Is the Inescapable Micro-Mini Skirt Trend Here to Stay?
This #FashionFriday is all about the shorter and shorter hemlines we're seeing on the runway and red carpet. Is this trend here for good?
What Is the Micro-Mini?
When the term "mini skirt" was first coined in the 60s, designers like Mary Quant were using it to describe a hemline that ended just a few inches above the knee.
For micro-minis, designers are going as high as possible, leaving just a few inches for modesty.
Y2K Origins
We can't help but think of Y2K icons like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton, some of the original hemline-length risktakers, when we see this trend.
Infamous Miu Miu
For Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the brand sent several of these teeny-tiny skirts down the runway, made to look even shorter by showing a peek of the pocket lining beneath the skirt, setting off a domino effect of micro-minis everywhere.
Celeb Fave
We're now seeing the trend everywhere, from street style looks to red carpet events, like Sydney Sweeney's very Euphoria look for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, designed by none other than Miu Miu.
At All Ages
In a recent Vogue Australia article, Nicole Kidman admitted she "begged" to wear this Miu Miu look on the cover of Vanity Fair, proving the look isn't just for Gen-Z.
Is It Time to Ditch Other Skirts?
As always, your personal style is up to you. If this isn't your cup of tea, no worries—micro-minis may just be a micro-trend.
Besides, we're still seeing a lot of celebs rocking the maxi skirt look.
Style Inspo
Want to incorporate this trend into your own wardrobe?
The Miu Miu design retails for around $800, but there are already plenty of budget-friendly options available.
ASOS DESIGN, low rider pelmet skirt in camel, $20.80, asos.com