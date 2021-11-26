From Colombia to Los Angeles, these apparel brands want you to always put your best foot forward.

Clothing makes the [wo]man—and in a sense, it can. Oftentimes what we wear can directly impact how we feel and see ourselves. When women wear something that makes them feel powerful, it echos into every other part of their day (and life).

From comfy-chic threads to ethically sourced pieces, these Latina-owned fashion brands are shining a light on everything that makes Latinas powerful. With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday here, Chica is highlighting Latinx-owned businesses that want to empower women and remind them that they are their best advocate.

1. Viva La Bonita

Founder Rachel Gomez only had one goal in mind when she created her women's streetwear clothing brand: to empower women. Viva La Bonita's aesthetic is inspired by the spirit of fearless women everywhere and seeks to reflect that in everything from their sweatshirts to their accessories to their home goods. You can find items starting at $10. www.vivalabonita.com

2. JZD

Power couple Jennifer Zeano and her wife Veronica are the brains behind the brand that created the popular Latina Power tee that has been worn by celebs like Jessica Alba, Diane Guerrero, Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña. The Zeanos wanted to build a brand that made all women feel seen and represented. Not only does the clothing brand sell apparel, but they also sell drinkware, stationary and other little goodies. You can find items starting at $6. www.shopjzd.com

3. Novel Swim

Founder Laura Paulino Rosenbaum is an Afro-Latina of Dominican and Jewish descent who became known within the fashion world for her fun and cheeky design illustrations. As a self-proclaimed lover of all things summer, she created Novel Swim as a love letter to the ocean by combining great design with ethically sourced materials. You can find items starting at $12. www.novelswim.com

4. Selva Negra

Selva Negra was founded by Mexican and Filipino American fashion designer Kristen Gonzalez in "a tiny Brooklyn apartment in Crown Heights" in 2016. The Los Angeles-based brand is a Latina owned-and-operated contemporary fashion label that creates ethically sourced pieces using sustainable materials found locally or in Japan and Turkey. You can find items starting at $25. www.selvanegra.us

5. Waimari