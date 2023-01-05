A new year means new looks and products to obsess over—here’s what we’re predicting is coming in hot.

Fringe, Bobs, & More: These Fashion and Beauty Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2023

2022 was a year full of explosions of color and impractical, yet playful designs.

In fashion as well as in cosmetics, Y2K reigned king, compelling everyone to reach back into the archives of style and pull out lower hemlines, neon hues, micro-mini skirts, and even the infamous dress-over-jeans look.

We rounded out the year with a return to goth glam, inspired by celebs like Jenna Ortega and her on and off-screen all-black ensembles. What does the new year have in store for red carpets, runways, and street style?

Keep reading to discover People Chica's predictions.

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus wears vintage Bob Mackie featuring plenty of fringe. | Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

Fringe Fest

According to Pinterest, fringe will be everywhere this year.

Search results for "fringe dress outfit" are up by 225% and even searches for fringe wedding dresses have skyrocketed.

However, this comes as no surprise given the recent cowboy boot craze taking the fashion world by storm—western wear with a twist is making a big impact.

Jenna Ortega, new haircut, bob trend Jenna Ortega rocks a new short haircut. | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Shorter Everything

Prepare to see your feed full of people getting bobs.

Searches for "chopped bob haircut" have increased by 550%, but these short styles won't just be limited to hair.

We also expect to see lots of "short" in other areas as well. Think shorter, practical manicures and a continuation of short skirt trends.

Daybird, skin care "Skinimalism" follows the practice of less is more. | Credit: Courtesy of Daybird

Skinimalism

For many, buying skin care products has become a sort of hobby, with a love of discovering new ingredients fueling an ever-growing collection of bottles in jars in our medicine cabinets—but how much is too much of a good thing?

Many skin care aficionados are scaling back their routines and committing to simpler routines with multi-use products, like hybrid skin care and makeup serums.

The term "skinimalism" has already started to appear everywhere, but we predict it'll make a huge impact this year.

Scalp care Scalp care is having a major moment within the beauty industry. | Credit: Getty Images

Scalp Care

It's no secret that more and more brands are launching new products directed at taking care of your scalp.

2023 will be the year of reducing buildup, encouraging healthy new growth, and looking at hair through a skin care lens.

Codex, skin care, products Science-backed skin care is set to reign supreme as people begin to steer clear of "clean beauty." | Credit: Courtesy of Codex Labs

Science-Backed Skin

"Clean beauty" has become a controversial term for many in the beauty industry who feel the phrase often serves to green-wash brands rather than actually promote environmentally friendly and skin-safe products.