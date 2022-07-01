8 Fashion and Beauty Brands that are Actually Making Donations in Support of Reproductive Rights
After the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, countless brands have stepped up and signed the Don't Ban Equality Statement in support of employees who want to access safe abortions. Here are a few brands that are going a step further and donating to the cause.
Parade
The size-inclusive lingerie brand is donating 100% of proceeds from their "Don't F–k With Us" collection to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
Parade, Don't F-k With Us Collection, items starting at $15, parade.com
Lululemon
Known for their workout gear, the brand announced their support with a $500,000 contribution to the Center for Reproductive Rights.
Lululemon, items starting at $8, lululemon.com
The Body Shop
In addition to supporting employees affected by the change, the company made a $25,000 donation to Planned Parenthood.
The Body Shop, items starting at $5, thebodyshop.com
Everlane
100% of profits of the sustainable clothing brand's "100% My Body" T-shirt will go towards the ACLU.
Everlane, 100% My Body Crewneck Tee, $35, everlane.com
Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber's new skin care line announced their plans to donate to Plan C, the National Network of Abortion Funds and the AFIYA Center.
Rhode, items starting at $16, rhodeskin.com
Jones Road Beauty
The new makeup line from Bobbi Brown followed in their founder's footsteps and made an immediate donation to Planned Parenthood.
Jones Road Beauty, items starting at $22, jonesroadbeauty.com
Thrive Causemetics
Dedicated to supporting social justice causes, the sustainable makeup brand pledged to donate $25,000 to organizations that support reproductive rights.
Thrive Causemetics, items starting at $16, thrivecausemetics.com
Prabal Gurung
The luxury brand reissued their "Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights" tee and 100% of proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Prabal Gurung, Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Tee, $75, parabalgurung.com