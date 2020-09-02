Farmworkers to Receive Hispanic Heritage Award for Their Work During the Coronavirus Pandemic

During the 33rd annual Hispanic Heritage Awards next month, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation will honor nearly 3 million farmworkers who have been essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic with the Heroes Awards.

"Every single time we take a bite of food, we should think about the importance of our farmworkers in our lives, especially during the COVID-19 crisis as they put themselves and their families at risk to nobly nourish our families. Their service is nothing short of heroic," Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, said in a statement. "It is with tremendous gratitude, pride, and admiration that we honor farmworkers."

Throughout the pandemic, many have advocated farmworkers, who are especially high-risk during this health crisis because they earn low wages and often live in overcrowded housing. "Their work conditions make it nearly impossible for farmworkers to be able to abide by the social distancing, handwashing, and other requirements that health care professionals say are necessary to prevent the transmission of the illness," Mónica Ramírez, founder and president of the advocacy group Justice for Migrant Women, said in a statement. "Farmworkers deserve this prestigious recognition along with respect and appreciation for feeding us every day."

The Hispanic Heritage Awards was created by the White House in 1987, to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. This year, they will also be honoring Latinx star Bad Bunny with the Vision Award. "Bad Bunny understands his responsibility to serve as a powerful voice for those who need to be heard as well as a source of inspiration for our youth," Tijerino said. "He radiates his Latinx and Puerto Rican pride in everything he does from the stage to the community to the entire world."