After her sexy collaboration with Maluma in the music video “Así Así,” Colombian reggaeton queen Farina is kicking off 2020 with a new single. The singer shared the music video on Instagram and asked her followers to help her come up with a title for the upcoming release. “What should we name this new song for 2020?” she wonders in her caption. The lyrics are all about self-love and empowerment.

Wearing all black and a glam high ponytail, she sits on a throne and tells her rival to back off because she no longer desires her man. “If he got hooked on me it’s not my fault,” she says in the song, claiming that she never knew about the other woman’s existence. “Stay with him because I’m no boxer to fight over a relationship,” she adds. “If he goes back to you it’s because I let him go.”

Farina, 33, talked to People CHICA about her raw musical style and wanting women in urban music to express themselves. “It took a long time for people to respect my style,” admitted the urban Latinx music pioneer, who was the first woman to rap on national television in her country as a former X Factor contestant. “I want to show that women can rap about anything, that they don’t need to feel censored.”

In 2020 she will release a new EP, a groundbreaking collaboration with Arcángel. It’s the first time a male and female rapper have recorded a project together for the Latinx music market, Farina noted. “He is my favorite rapper,” she said. “I love the way he raps and I admire how intelligent and real he is.” She also hopes to record new tracks in English with stars like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and celebrates Latinx reggaetoneras who are dominating the charts. “Natti Natasha and Becky G opened that door with their hit ‘Sin Pijama,'”she said. “That changed history and was a total win. It showed that successful women could record together, that women could make great moves on their own and didn’t need to do it holding a man’s hand.”