Moments spent alongside our family are those we cherish forever.

Whether it's the small moments spent on the way to school, road trips to a special place or time spent together making meals at home, this week we're putting together some of the best podcasts for everyone in the family.

People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts featuring eloquent storytellers, memorable characters and some of the best family friendly podcast hosts currently on the airwaves.

Family Credit: Getty Images

Wow in the World by Tinkercast - English

Coming straight from the world of NPR, this kid's podcast is ready to get your niños started on their podcast journey. The podcast focuses on answering all of your kid's STEM-focused questions, so you don't have to. Hosts Mindy and Guy also make this weekly podcast fun and engaging, so your kids will learn to use critical thinking skills that work for them in their everyday lives.

Stuff You Missed in History Class by iHeartPodcasts - English

Want a podcast that works for the entire family? This one is it. Hosts Holly and Tracy discuss the greatest and strangest questions we all in history class every week. Get ready to learn about all the behind the scenes events you didn't know about from some of your favorite historical characters.

Ídolos by Podium Podcast - Spanish

What better way to bond as a family than with music? This musical podcast aims to teach new generations all about the world's greatest stars, from folks like Elvis to Freddy Mercury to BB King to Madonna. Get ready to join the diverse lineup of hosts as they share their favorite musical idols and their best stories.

Ven Con un Cuento by Spotify Studios - Spanish

If you were looking for a telling of the best bedtime classics with a Spanish flair, Ven Con un Cuento is it. Catch La Bella Durmiente, Pulgarcito, Hansel y Gretel, El Patito Feo, El Traje Nuevo del Emperador, El Soldadito de Plomo and Las Mil y Una Noches on the way to school, the playground or during road trips alongside your little ones. Each story has been narrated by some of the most talented Spanish-speaking voice actors in the industry for added fun.

Cometa Colin by Planeta Podcast - Spanish