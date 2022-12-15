This #WanderlustWednesday we're sharing our top three picks for a fabulous family getaway.

The holiday season is a magical time for families as they gather to share the magic that takes over their hearts, minds and souls.

Whether it's splashing in the sunshine, skiing or visiting a theme park, the memories made while traveling together as a family will last forever.

As you get ready to spend the holidays at home or are looking for a new place to jet off to with the whole family, this #WanderlustWednesday we have picked three of our favorite family-friendly spots.

Pack your bags and say ¡vamonos!

Tignes Club Med Club Med Resort at Tignes, France | Credit: Courtesy of Club Med

Club Med in Tignes, France

Nothing short of a winter wonderland, the newest Club Med in Tignes, France, will take your breath away. Located 2,100 meters (roughly 1.30 miles) above sea level in the French Alps, the all-inclusive resort offers fun for everyone with direct access to the slopes.

This one-of-a-kind spot offers skiing lessons (you can access skiing equipment hassle-free, so no need to bring any), arrival and departure services, a spa, a wellness center and much more. You can also lounge in luxury with modern and creative room designs, contemporary architecture and colorful artwork around the resort.

Suppose you're looking to spend extra quality time with the children. In that case, Club Med also offers their Amazing Family program with communal areas designed with families in mind that offer indoor and outdoor activities. Wanna go skiing but can't take the little ones? Club Med also offers babysitting services so you can ski and snowboard without worry.

Book your stay here.

Caribe Royale Orlando Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida | Credit: Courtesy of Caribe Royale Orlando

Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida

All aboard Chef Joshua Cain's 32-foot-long Caribe Royale North Pole Express. This holiday season, head to Orlando for a reimagined Christmas experience. Caribe Royale Orlando is the go-to luxury resort for couples, families and groups with its reimagined hospitality spaces.

The resort includes classic-meets-contemporary one-bedroom suites, five on-site restaurants, family-style villas with equipped kitchens and access to Walt Disney World and Disney Springs.

For the holidays, the whole family can take pictures around a life-size Santa, reindeer and sleigh fully created from 1,600 pounds of chocolate while enjoying many of the resort's incredible features and services. A stay at Caribe Royale is what holiday adventure dreams are made of.

Book your stay here.

Legoland Family vacation at Legoland resort. | Credit: Courtesy of LEGOLAND New York

LEGOLAND Resort in New York

Build incredible memories at the LEGOLAND New York Resort. Located just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley, LEGOLAND New York, has fun and lodging for children ages two to 12 and their families. Everyone can ride, climb, splash and build their way through seven themed lands.

The park also offers its Holiday Bricktacular event during the holiday season and after a day of joy, the family can rest at one of the hotel's 250-themed guest rooms that include a separate sleeping area for kids with bunk beds, a trundle and interactive features throughout.