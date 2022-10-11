Cozy Up and Fall in Love With These 8 Fashion Brands This Autumn Season
Chilly weather, pumpkin spice lattes and autumn are officially here. At People Chica, we're helping you stay cozy and chic with our top 8 clothing brand picks this fall.
Agave Girl Boutique
Stay warm while representing la cultura this fall with beautiful handcrafted clothing from Agave Girl Boutique. The Mexican owned and operated brand supports more than 250 million artisan families in Mexico.
Agave Girl Boutique, Otomi Embroidered Denim Jacket, www.agavegirlboutique.com, $145
GOBI Cashmere
Indulge in the softness of sustainable cashmere with GOBI. For more than 40 years, they have maintained their promise of apparel designed for longevity, endurance and with respect for tradition of the Mongolian herders who craft each item with respect for the land and animals.
GOBI, Geometric Pattern Poncho, www.gobichasmere.com, $239
Karla and Co.
Wear your Latina colors with pride thanks to the clever and stylish designs of Karla and Co. The Latina-owned boutique was created in 2017 and is on a mission to provide affordable apparel that celebrates cultura.
Karla and Co., various items, www.karlaandco.com, starting at $26
BuddyLove
Be bold this fall with BuddyLove. The southern fashion brand offers fun, flirty and functional bodysuits, shorts, skirts and pants for every occasion.
BuddyLove, All Vegan Leather Skirt, www.buddylove.com, $86
Bernie and Bernardo
Bernie and Bernardo's eco-minded designs are both trendy and affordable. Their fall collection features diverse styles that are functional for men, women and children while following sustainable practices.
Bernie and Bernardo, fall collection, www.bernardofashions.com, starting at $137
Noize
Get ready to layer with Noize this fall. Their cruelty-free clothing features vegan leather coats, comfortable puffers and versatile styles for both men and women.
Noize, Agata long length vegan wool coat, www.noize.com, $240
Frank and Oak
Stay cozy with Frank and Oak's fall collection. Designed with innovation and eco-friendly processes in mind, the brand inspires better living through conscious products. Their soft fabrics are made from hemp, kapok, SeaCell and other recycled fabrics.
Frank and Oak, Merino Wool Sweater Dress, $149
Mill & Moss
Fluctuating fall weather calls for versatile fabrics and classic styles. Designed to be forever chic, their garments are also made sustainably, so when they've finished in your closet, they become fertilizer and not part of a landfill.
Mill & Moss, various styles, www.millandmoss.co, starting at $18