Remix Your Style This Fall With These 7 Must-Have Bag and Shoe Brands
They say diamantes are a chica's best friend, but we like to think that bags and shoes are, too. As we transition into fall, we've picked out our top seven brands that will surely remix your closet for the new season.
Mini Elena Woven Handbag by Milaner
Say hello to beauty, class and style with Milaner. The Italian brand creates timeless and vintage-inspired luxury goods that are ethically and authentically made by Italian and French artisans.
Each product features pieces you'll be able to pair with everything and is based on a made-to-order basis to avoid waste.
Mini Elena Woven Handbag, $440, bymilaner.com
Michele Lopriore
Whether you're looking for summer staples or new shoes for fall, Michele Lopriore has every style you need. From sandals to wedges, sneakers and boots, you'll surely find something you love.
The Milan-based designers are characterized by their excellence in Italian craftsmanship.
Creta Slides, $149, michelelopriore.com
The Geli Loafer by Katy Perry
Global superstar Katy Perry is bringing us into her world with stylish and comfortable Geli loafers.
The lightweight and sporty-chic design feature an easy slip-on wear you can pair with any outfit, casual or fancy for total comfort.
Geli Loafer by Katy Perry, $89, katyperrycollections.com
OTM Bags
Whether you're headed to the beach or hanging out with chicas, the OTM bag collection is your new best friend.
Each bag is lined with PRISTINIUM™—an ultra-thin, durable insulation that protects your products from melting or separating.
Disguised as a clutch or small handbag, you will never have to worry about your make-up melting ever again.
OTM Bags, starting at $90, otmcollection.com
Isha O Luxury Mules
Feel fierce at end-of-summer and holiday parties this year with the Fierce Collection by Isha O.
Owned by an African American fempreneur, the brand features a variety of styles such as heels, slippers, sandals and mules.
Each style prioritizes comfort while helping you feel powerful and fierce all at the same time.
Isha O Luxury Mules, $339.57, ishaoluxury.com
Chocolate Boho Bag from Veronica M
Pair your boots and your favorite poncho with the Chocolate Boho Bag from Veronica M this fall.
Featuring a woven faux leather detail, this bag is the epitome of versatility and class.
The Chocolate Boho Bag, $52, veronicam.shop
XTRATUF Shoes
Get ready for adventure with XtraTuf's incredible styles. Originally made for fishermen (and women), XTRATUF's boots, sneakers and loafers have been designed for durability.
Designs feature 100% waterproof and breathable membrane, waterproof full grain leather and comfortable soles. They're also incredibly stylish!
XTRATUF, various designs starting at $70, xtratuf.com