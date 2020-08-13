Facebook Launches Voter Information Center Ahead of 2020 Election

On Thursday, Facebook announced a new portal called the Voting Information Center, in an effort to help 4 million voters register this year using Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Facebook launched the new program to give voters in the United States the tools and information they need to make their voices heard at the ballot box. "The goal of the Voting Information Center, together with our registration efforts, is simple: to help every eligible voter in the U.S. vote this year," Facebook spokesperson Sonia Sroka tells People CHICA. "And to help make this information accessible to everyone, the information is also available in Spanish."

Image zoom Courtesy of Facebook

The social media giant says it will continue to work closely with state election officials through November to ensure that the platform is updated with the latest election information in each state. "This new product connects everyone on Facebook and Instagram to accurate and easy-to-find information about voting wherever they live, helping empower them to hold their elected officials accountable," Facebook said in a press release. "It's a nonpartisan effort that's available to everyone, and we'll send notifications at the top of Facebook and Instagram targeted by age and location so people of voting age see relevant information in their state."

Image zoom Getty Images

The virtual center is also meant to facilitate the voting process during the COVID-19 pandemic. "People can access the Voting Information Center directly from the menu on Facebook and Instagram," says the company. "They can use it to check if they're registered to vote — and if they're not, easily register through a link that takes them directly to their state website or our nonpartisan partner. They can see if their state has expanded vote-by-mail options and request absentee or mail-in ballots from their state if it's available. And we'll help people know if a deadline is approaching so they don’t miss it."

Image zoom Getty Images