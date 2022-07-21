The young beauty professional and #ChicaBoss shares her expert advice on taking care of your skin.

When she first moved from Venezuela to Miami at the age of 13, Fabiola Lucena thought she had no interest in following in her mother's footsteps into the beauty world.

Now, at just 20 years old, the young skin care expert works alongside the team of experts at Vizage Aesthetic Center & Spa in Doral, FL, helping countless women feel more confident in their skin.

Lucena sat down with People Chica to talk about all things beauty, skin care and what's next for her impressive and burgoening career.

Fabiola Lucena, Chica Boss Credit: Courtesy of Vizage Miami

How did you get your start in the beauty industry?

I started this career because of my mom. She was a dermatologist in Venezuela with more than 20 years of experience, so when we moved to Miami, she stuck to what she knew.

I got out of high school, and I had no idea what I wanted to do, but I never imagined it would be what I do now. I had the opportunity to take a course that taught me about laser, electrolysis, beauty and aesthetics—and I fell in love.

As a 20 year old, what are the best and worst parts of being young in your career?

The best thing about being young is that people like listening to what I recommend. I recommend certain treatments and things for their skin, and they value my advice.

On the negative side, there are those who don't take me seriously because they think I have no experience. However, being young, I have had the chance to study, learn a lot, and adapt to new things faster.

What are the most popular treatments?

Our best-sellers include the Hollywood facial, where we use platelet-rich plasma to regenerate the skin. We also do laser for resurfacing, hair removal, carbon peeling and so much more.

What type of treatments do you recommend for women in their 20s?

I always recommend a facial cleansing, especially a deep cleanse every three months. If you want to go a little further, you can do a gentle peel.

I highly recommend that you put on sunscreen every day because while we may not see it today, in 20 years we will thank ourselves for being diligent.

I also recommend that they start using retinol around 25 to focus on prevention rather than eliminating wrinkles later.

What is it about helping others feel beautiful that speaks to your soul?

It feels incredible. You realize that a person can raise their self-esteem, that they can feel better about themselves. Many people don't take this part of medicine seriously, but it helps improve how you feel about yourself, which is so important.

When I realized I can help a person feel good inside and out, it raised my own self-esteem. It's an amazing feeling. That's why I decided to do what I do.

What's next for your career?

I am one year away from graduating as a Nurse Practitioner, which means I'll be able to do many more treatments.