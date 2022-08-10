Exclusive: How Perseverance led Annette Taddeo to Fight for Her Beliefs

The first Latina Florida State Senator shared her key to success and the most important lessons she has learned in life.

Annette Taddeo is not afraid of a challenge.

The 55-year-old Florida State Senator was taught from a young age to fight for her beliefs and stand up for justice, something she carries with her throughout her campaign for a congressional seat in Florida. If elected, she would become the first Colombian woman to have a seat in Congress.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Taddeo shared how she hopes to represent Miami, her key to success and the lesson that allowed her to persevere during the most challenging periods of her life.

Anette Ta Credit: Annette Taddeo Campaign

You're running for a congressional seat in Florida at a time when many Americans have lost faith in politics. How do you hope to bring change?

Our Democracy is at stake. January 6 was something many of us never thought we would see happen on US soil, especially those of us like me, who fled from other countries. Politicians in Miami love to advocate for freedom and Democracy in Cuba and Venezuela, but how can we do that if we won't defend Democracy right here? I'm in this race to return real representation to Florida's 27th Congressional District. We're at a pivotal moment in our country and we desperately need leadership in Washington.

After a conversation with my daughter about the realities our kids today are facing, from rampant gun violence to the government making decisions about our own bodies, I knew what I needed to do. Families in Miami need a representative in Congress who will stand up for them and make sure we finally tackle issues like the cost of living that affect working people across Miami and restore the hope that has been lost in far too many Americans.

You've been a fighter all your life and have endured challenging situations since childhood. What do you think has been the most important lesson you've learned and that helps you carry on when times are tough?

Annette Taddeo Credit: Photo by Johnny Louis/WireImage

I get my fighting spirit from my dad, a fighter pilot who fought the Nazi's in World War II. I learned a lot from him over the years. Seeing my parents persevere through seemingly impossible moments, taught me to always believe and never give up. My dad always used to tell me growing up: "When the cause is just, don't stand on the sidelines, get in there and fight for what you believe." I've taken that message and their resolve with me. You should know that when you fall, what matters is not only to always get back up, but to learn from the experience and persevere.

There are a lot of young Latinas and women across the country who want to make a difference and don't know where to begin. What would be your best advice for them?

Find your passion and go for it! Don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. The world is full of people who never get the courage to follow their dreams. Once you achieve your dream, help open the doors for others. Throughout my political career, I have professionally and personally recruited, supported and mentored many Latinas in politics throughout the state of Florida—from school board to the Senate. My advice to anyone is to start by getting involved in your local community and surrounding yourself with other inspiring women. When we work together, we can lift each other up.

How do you find balance between your work and personal life these days?

My daughter is my rock. She is my best friend and the one that keeps me grounded. We cherish every moment we're able to spend together. As a matter of fact, the most important voice in helping me make this decision to run for Congress was my daughter. She knows that serving in Congress means less family time, more time on the campaign trail and eventually in Washington DC.