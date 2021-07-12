Jasmine Villegas, better known as Jasmine V, opens up to People CHICA about her new "Ugly" music video, what she has learned from her kids and letting go of toxic love.

In her new music video "Ugly" Jasmine V talks about letting go of a love that no longer feels right. "When I was recording the song and came up for the concept for 'Ugly', I was in this weird place. I was in a relationship, and I wasn't sure if I was happy anymore," she tells People CHICA. "A lot of times we like to suppress how we feel and what we're going through in order to make other people happy. That means staying in a relationship that no longer serves us only to make the other person happy and not hurt them. I came to the realization that you have to make yourself happy first."

This is not her first heartbreak. "I've been through a couple of toxic relationships and it's always hard to leave. Growing up, I've been in an abusive relationship when I was 18. There is always an after," she emphasizes. "Even if it's physical, mental or emotional abuse, with the right support system you'll be able to get there."

Jasmine's journey with self-love has been a long one. "I've always been a very insecure person," she says. "I've learned to love myself more and I've learned to be OK just being by myself. I've learned that it's OK not to be in a relationship." Her daughter Ameera, 5, and son Zayne, 1, keep her going strong. "They mean everything to me. They are really what keeps me going," she says. "My kids just gave me that drive and that passion. I want them to be proud of me. They are the biggest blessings I could ever ask for."

She has a new song with Jordin Sparks coming out soon, and is excited about her collab with Kendrick Lamar on her song "That's Me Right There." "Working with Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite milestones," she says. "Being able to have a song with a legend like that was great."

Jasmine V Credit: Instagram/ Jasmine V

Since she starred in Justin Bieber's music video "Baby" when she was a teen, a lot has changed. "When I did the Bieber video I was 16 or 17, I was signed to Sony Epic at the time. I was a little girl, I was very impressionable. Around that time, social media became a really big thing so being on tour with him after the video was hard because I got bullied a lot," she says. "I've learned so much since then. I've learned that a lot of time when people give you hate it has nothing to do with you. It took me a while to grasp that. Now I feel like I can handle anything."

The pandemic has been a time of reflection and emotional growth for Jasmine. "I really was able to figure out what I wanted and who I wanted to be," she says. "I'm going to put out an EP and eventually put out an album."

jasmine V Credit: Instagram/ Jasmine V

Self-care has been a valuable lesson for the star, of Mexican and Filipino descent. "A part of being Latina is you put everybody first. That's how I am. I just want to make sure everybody is good before me, but it's really hard to pour from an empty cup," she says. "Sometimes you have to take care of yourself first to be able to take care of everybody else. It's really important to take time out of the day to be outside, be in the sun and have peace and quiet. There's times when you need to take a rest. Take that nap, don't ever second guess it."

The sky is the limit for the 27-year-old artist, who looks forward to performing again. "Now that I have kids I want to prove to them that even though life has unexpected turns, it's never too late to get back up on that horse and keep going," she says. "I love music but I want to act, to model, to sing. I would love to be a part of a TV show, to have my own makeup line or clothing line. I want everything and that's what I'm striving for."

She has poured her life lessons into her art. "I feel like I've gone through so much in life. There is a lot that people don't know about that goes on behind the scenes. I feel like I've matured so much and gone through so much that it's going to reflect on my music," she says. "I'm not the 16-year-old talking about having a first crush anymore. I've been through heartbreak, falling in love, having children, being engaged and it not working out. There is so much more of an open field to be able to relate to everyone."

She is slowly opening up to love again. "For a while I kept telling myself I probably wasn't going to ever get married or have any more kids. I'm fine with where I am now. I feel I could possibly open up to love again eventually, but I have a lot of healing to do with myself," she admits. "When I find that special someone, I want to be with them forever. I don't want to keep dating and have people around my children. I want that person that wants to change my mind about marriage and having more kids."

Jasmine V Credit: Instagram/ Jasmine V