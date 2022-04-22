Exclusive: How L.A.'s Cultural Diversity Inspired Gaby Moreno to Write Her New Album Alegoría

These days, Gaby Moreno is diving into gratitude and finding spaces where her two worlds, the Spanish and English, meet.

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter and producer has released her first full-length album, Alegoría on April 22. This is her first new album since ¡Spangled! in 2019. The self-produced work blends Spanish and English songs while exploring love, nostalgia and desolation.

Moreno, who has lived in Los Angeles for more than two decades, was inspired by the city's cultural diversity and rich musical influences to build a multi-dimensional album that also summoned her personal journey into music.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Grammy award winner shared her inspiration for writing her new album, the importance of gratitude in her life and how she hopes music will serve as an antidote for suffering in the world.

Gaby Moreno Credit: Alejandra Barragán

You've been a part of the music industry for a long time and now with this album you're expressing a new side of you that feels fresh and multifaceted. What inspired you to take that direction?

I think the biggest inspiration for this album was probably Los Angeles, and I know that sounds a little strange, but I've been here for so long, almost two decades, and it really has inspired me greatly being here and being surrounded by so many different cultures. You have a strong influence of the singer-songwriter community, but also the Latin community especially from Mexico.

I've been listening to a lot of music from the region of Veracruz, like Soul Jarocho, Huapango. Of course, I can't say that I could do something like that in the traditional way, but I feel like it inspired me and there are some elements of that in this new record that I hadn't explored before.

We're seeing the rise in recognition of Latin Artists on an international scale, in what ways do you think we can continue to grow and shed light onto their talents?

I think just supporting each other. You know, little things like, for example, here in my community in L.A., I love going to concerts, going to see other artists, Latin artists. Whenever you hear something that truly inspires you, sharing that—share that with everybody. There's also a great movement going on in the more Indie world, in Latin music. So, I think it's very important that we keep our ears open and really listen to everything that's happening out there and sharing it.

You've collaborated with some amazing artists including Ricardo Arjona, Omara Portuondo, Ruben Blades, and Dionne Warwick, who else would you be interested in collaborating with?

God, I have so many artists right now that are floating in my head. I've always wanted to do something with Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil. I love music from Brazil and wrote and sang on a previous album called ¡Spangled! in 2019 two songs in Portuguese, so it would be a dream to do a collaboration with them singing in Portuguese.

I also love artists from here from the U.S. I would love to do something with this legendary singer called Mavis Staples, she's an incredible soul singer has been around since 1960s—she's amazing. She's a hero of mine.

Right now the world is facing news of violence, war, and it seems like as we try to edge closer together something tries to pull us apart. How do you think music can bring people together and become a refuge?

I always say, yes, absolutely, music and the arts, it's beauty in this world and will always heal in one way or another. It's just healing. That's what it is. And it brings people together. But I feel like it's a very personal journey, you know, everyone has to figure that out themselves, how to be better, how to do better. I can only hope that, my music, other artists' music could just bring some sense of peace. That's really what a lot of us strive for and we have to leave it up to the individual. Everyone has to "poner su granito de sal" (put in their grain of salt) That's what it comes down to, with the smallest of actions.

Gaby Moreno Credit: Alejandra Barragán

Throughout your musical journey what has been the most important thing you've learned about yourself?

At this point in my life, I think I've learned to really enjoy what I'm doing and —I hope this doesn't come across the wrong way— but not take things too seriously, just really go out there and just be. I'm so thankful for what I have, because I know that it's a blessing and it's a privilege and I'm so, so, so grateful that I get to do this, that I get to make music for a living.

I know that there are so many people out there that that can only wish and dream to have this kind of life where you have virtually no worries. I mean, I have my worries, but it's just a really beautiful life and I don't want to take that for granted. Everyday, just wake up and be thankful for what you have because it really is one of the biggest blessings, music.

How does your culture continue to influence the elements (rhythms, beats, instruments) you use to create music?

I always say that I am 100 percent Guatemalan and feel incredibly proud of my roots and where I come from. No one's ever going to take that away from me. Not even having lived here in the United States for almost two decades. I still don't have a U.S. citizenship and quite frankly, I don't think I want to.

I love having my Guatemalan passport and traveling with it everywhere I go. Being a Latina is very important to me and showing that in my music. That's why I decided long ago that I wanted to sing in the two languages that I speak in on a daily basis. Even though many years ago people were telling me "no, you have to choose one, you can't do both." I'm like, well, yes, I can.

Gaby Moreno Credit: Alejandra Barragán

It feels authentic to me, if it feels honest. It's like, why not? I feel like the audience that I have is an audience that speaks both languages. It's funny because even the ones that don't speak Spanish are affected by some of the songs that I sing in Spanish. As far as musically on this record, I for the first time, decided to include a marimba in one of the songs. The marimba is the national instrument from Guatemala, that was my little nod to my country.

What has been the best advice any woman, be it in your family or in your artistic career has given you?

The best advice that I've been given by —I'm just thinking of my mother and my grandmother, my sister, my best friends—goodness. I have to go back to what I was talking about before, just to be very thankful for for what I have. This is something my mom has instilled in my life since I was little, to never take for granted what I have and to be grateful every morning when you wake up for having life. Because if you think about what's going on in the world it's just devastating, really. Getting on my knees and praying every morning— don't consider myself a religious person—but I sometimes I feel like I want to do that because it's just a miracle. Life is a miracle and I'm so thankful to be sharing it with so many people that I love, to be sharing music, to be able to travel the world and connect with people.

How do you think women can continue supporting women within the music industry?