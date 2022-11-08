Exclusive: First Look at Ana de la Reguera and Carla Gugino in Leopard Skin
Ana de la Reguera and Carla Gugino are teaming up for the new exciting thriller Leopard Skin which will stream exclusively on Peacock. Here's everything you need to know before the November 17 premiere.
The Premise
Leopard Skin follows the story of a criminal gang that is fleeing a botched jewelry heist and finds solace (and a hiding place) at a beachside estate where they find the very secluded Alba and Batty, played by Gugino and Gaite Jansen respectively.
Here's Where Things Get Complicated
The combining of so many different personalities is further complicated as the band of misfits, Alba and Betty are joined by two dinner guests, documentary producer Max (played by Philip Winchester), his flighty girlfriend Maru (played by Amelia Eve), and the estate's former housekeeper, Inocencia (played by de la Reguera).
Things Get Even More Dicey
Soon, everyone who has descended onto the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico, finds themselves in dire straits as they are all taken hostage.
Everything begins to unravel and murderous secrets, coldhearted betrayals, and shocking desires come to light leaving everyone awaiting their uncertain fate.
Carla Gugino
The Haunting of Hill House actress will be breathing life into Alba Fontana.
Fontana, with many secrets of her own, is a former documentarian whose philanthropist husband left her for a younger woman.
Ana de la Reguera
The Narcos and Army of Thieves actress be taking on the role of Inocencia, a kleptomaniac housekeeper who was recently fired by the estate everyone will be staying at.
Each Character Has a Story
Leopard Skin also stars The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Judge Lasalle, the mastermind behind the botched diamond heist that landed his gang at the secluded estate.
Peaky Blinders' Gaite Jansen also joins the cast as Batty, a former mannequin model and scuba diving enthusiast.
The Final Tea
Peacock's Leopard Skin consists of eight suspensful 30-minute episodes.
The show, which was filmed and produced in English, features limited Spanish with provided subtitles for everyone's viewing pleasure.
The show was written, produced and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez, and is part of Peacock's Tplus content brand from Telemundo.
Leopard Skin premieres on November 17, 2022.