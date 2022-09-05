The Mexican actor shared the challenges and highlights of filming his new series Andor as part of the Star Wars universe.

Diego Luna is reaching new heights—and worlds—in Hollywood.

The Mexican actor who rose to stardom in the early 2000's as one of the youngest Latin icons, appearing in blockbusters such as Y tu mamá también, Dirty Dancing Havana Nights and Frida, continues his legacy as part of the Star Wars universe with the release of his new series on Disney+, Andor.

In a recent interview with People en Español, Luna shared the challenges he faced filming the series during the pandemic, how it brought him closer to his children and how he keeps breaking stereotypes for Latinos in Hollywood.

Diego Luna Credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

"There are many anecdotes, it was a very long shoot, it's been years, not of shooting, but of working on this project and shooting it was many more months than any film I've made," Luna says. "Perhaps the hardest thing is that we started filming in the most complex part of confinement, where we all had to be very strict in preserving these bubbles, avoiding contact at all costs and therefore always prioritizing the safety of everyone."

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, the Star Wars spinoff, that follows the rebel spy Cassian Andor for five years. Luna plays Andor himself as the character discovers how to use his powers to make a difference in the world.

"It was very nice when they brought me the idea of developing a project around the character [Andor] and his past, because I think Rogue One is a film that deals with the event, the happening, rather than the characters," he explains. "This project gives the opportunity to delve deeper into the character, where he comes from, why he ends up doing what he does."

The 42-year-old actor has also found ways in which he sees himself reflected in his character.

"There are many aspects of the character in me and vice versa," he says. "Without a doubt, I have been appropriating this character more and more and this project has been that opportunity to reflect more on the character without a doubt."

The project also brought him the opportunity to get closer to his children, Fiona and Jerónimo, who share a love of the Star Wars universe with Luna.

During the shooting, Luna was able to keep them close to him due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols.

"The truth is, one of the things that excites me the most [is] that I can share it with my children, which is important for my daughter and for son," he confesses. "Their relationship with Star Wars is different, but it is something that I can share."

Star Wars Credit: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

"On this occasion they accompanied me for part of the shoot and they were very close and for me that's important, being able make [them] part of what I do and share it with them," he added.

The actor also continues to serve as one of Hollywood's Latino trailblazers, breaking stereotypes across the world of the roles Latinos are spearheading.

"Film, series and television are all about telling stories that interest the public, the public wants to see itself represented," he says. "Today it's very difficult to be in a place where you don't find a diversity of languages, accents and cultures and cinema in general and the stories we tell will have to reflect that. So I think it's happening more and more naturally and I'm very grateful, that opens up opportunities for a lot of people."