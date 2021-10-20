The artists get real about providing for their families through their careers, sex, and sexism.

Artists Becky G and Anitta brought their girl power to this week's new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

The Mexican American and the Brazilian superstars joined Gloria, Emily, and Lili to talk about love, sex, sexism, and careers. The episode, which comes out on October 21 via Facebook Watch, will also reveal intimate details of how G and Anitta met, G's "mid-life" crisis at nine years old, and the reaction of Anitta's mother when she came out as bisexual.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's episode, both Latina artists discuss their journeys providing for their families through the success of their careers, including their insecurities.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans Credit: Aysia Marotto

"If you ask me, I still don't feel like I'm secure. It's interesting where that fear comes from because it's not things; it's not a car, it's not a big house, it's not anything. You just want to be taken care of," G started. "And sometimes you have to be the one to provide that for yourself, and I've been blessed enough to be in a position to do that, not just for myself, but for my mom, for my dad, for my siblings, but it's a lot of people."

The "Sin pijama" singer shared her stress when she is not performing at her best or has bad days.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans Credit: Aysia Marotto

"It's not just me. It's my siblings' education; it's the roof over my head," she added.

Anitta sympathized with G, sharing her own experiences providing for her mother and brother.

"My mom and my brother had food at home because of my work," she said. "But sometimes they were like, 'quit.' They knew I loved it, but sometimes they were like 'we don't want you living this life.'"