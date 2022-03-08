The couple opened the doors to their Miami home for People en Español in an exclusive reveal of their love story and their future plans. Is there a wedding in sight?

Exclusive: Anuel and Yailin Unleash Their Intimate Romance "We're the Same Person in Different Bodies"

Anuel and Yailin are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

In January, the couple made their engagement official through a video announcement on social media where the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper placed a sparkling diamond ring on the 19-year-old's finger that shocked their millions of fans and followers.

"Already an engaged woman," the Dominican rapper wrote. "There's going to be a wedding, people!"

Now, in an exclusive interview with People en Español, the lovebirds opened the doors to their Miami home where they are living in their own love bubble, enjoying their flaming romance and basking in child-like joy.

Anuel y Yailin Digital Cover Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz/@omarcruzphoto

"We are like two kids together," Jorgina Díaz, Yailin's real name, says. "I love our relationship because we are ourselves."

Throughout the exclusive photoshoot by the pool of their rented bayside digs, the couple shared their similarities and comfort around each other, a pillar of their love.

"With her I don't have to hide in any way, or change anything," Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, Anuel's real name, says as he embraced his beloved.

She added cheekily, "We both have very toxic personalities!"

Anuel y Yailin Digital Cover Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz/@omarcruzphoto

Their romance began online, "I sent him a heart," Yalin says. "I went to write her on Instagram because I knew who she was and she had already written me, she had sent me a heart. That's when I knew I was winning!"

Yailin was "a little bit nervous" the first time they met, both admitting they felt butterflies that only intensified as time passed. "He treats me like a queen," she says regarding the man she considers the love of her life. "He's different, I feel like what I have with him I've never lived or felt for another person," she confesses.

The musicians shared they already have a painting together which they will hang as part of the decoration of the love nest they recently purchased in Miami. Both artists are also focused on their music this year with the tour of Anuel's new album release Las leyendas nunca mueren and Yailin's musical projects and tour. However, they assured this won't be an obstacle to their relationship, as proximity is important for both of them.

Anuel y Yailin Digital Cover Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz/@omarcruzphoto

"I feel happy, she's finally here thank God and the visa process was faster than we thought," Anuel said elated to have his fiancée now fully relocated to Miami.

Yailin misses her native Dominican Republic and her mother, who she hopes to continue visiting consistently. "My mom means everything to me because she's the only thing I have left," she confesses, her father died in a car accident when she was a child. "She's very proud; that's good, that a mother can see her daughter succeed and know she won't lack in anything."

As for the future, they hope to fill their home with children.

"Oh my God, let there be as many as God sends this way," the Súbelo vocalist says, assured that Yailin will be a great mother and excited for his 7-year-old son and wife-to-be to meet.

Anuel y Yailin Digital Cover Credit: Foto por Omar Cruz/@omarcruzphoto

For now, they're enjoying every moment they have together as much as they possibly can as they plan their future wedding while living their honeymoon.

"We are us, the same person in different bodies," Yailin says.