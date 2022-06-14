Exclusive: Panamanian Star Akim on How He Remains Loyal to His Roots Through His Music

The singer-songwriter opened up to People Chica about his rise to stardom, working with Farruko and his best advice for growing musicians.

Panamanian singer-songwriter Akim is all about the flow.

The urban star who recently released his new album Haters y Fanaticos has been staying true to his roots since the early days of his career, giving the world a taste of Panama through his music.

"I can't lose my flow or my identity," he says. "I can see myself on a reggaeton track, or an afrobeat, or afromix, but always with that essence and flow from Panama."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the "Facetime" star dished on his rise to stardom, working with Farruko and his best advice for growing musicians.

Your new album Haters y Fanaticos recently released on May 26. What sets this album apart from your previous work?

My new album, Haters y Fanaticos, is so different from my previous projects because of the way and time that I have been working on this album. It has been almost 3 years of working on this project. Now, people have been able to listen to the songs we had for them. I'm super excited for the certification and most importantly, for how each and every person has felt identified with each song that we included on the album. At the moment, for me this is the biggest project that I have worked on in a very long time.

You're collaborating with some of the biggest names in the music industry right now including Farruko, De La Ghetto and Rvssian, what has been one of the best moments recording with these artists?

Working with artists like De La Ghetto, Farruko, and Rvssian—they are artists I have been listening to for a long time and that I've followed their music and career. For me this is like "Wow, I have made it. I have worked with 3 artists I admire alot."

This experience is amazing and if I had to choose one special moment, I'd have to say it is when I recorded "Luz" with Farruko, which was the last single to enter the album. I'm super excited for this opportunity and to be a part of Carbon Fiber Music and being able to work with 3 greats of the music industry like Farruko, De La Ghetto, and Rvssian.

You come from Panama, a place with a rich cultural and musical history. What have been some elements from your roots you've included in your music?

The elements I have used to compose my songs have been the "flow", the wordplay—that aggressive way of interpreting that us Panamanians use. The flow that characterizes us is what I have most used to compose my songs —my roots. I can't lose my "flow" or my identity—I can see myself on a reggaeton track, or an afrobeat, or afromix, but always with that essence and flow from Panama.

What are you hoping the future looks like for Akim in the next five years?

If God gives me the opportunity, to make the movement from Panama begin growing and be recognized on a global level—I say it in the sense that it's not only me, Sech, or Boza —if God gives me the opportunity to make new and upcoming artists from Panama that are doing really good, or renowned artists here that have not yet been recognized internationally. If I have that opportunity within 5 years, I will do it.

What is your best advice for aspiring artists who want to break into the music industry and don't know where to start?

My best advice I can give to aspiring artists who want to break into the music industry is first and foremost—discipline. If you don't have discipline, you can have the best talent in the world but, if you don't have the discipline in front of everything that you are doing, without that important factor, you will form part of the list of good artists with talent but that lack discipline.