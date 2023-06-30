The creator and founder of SMARTpro Academy dishes how she got her start teaching folks how to conquer Excel and how her Venezuelan heritage has helped push her forward.

SMARTpro Academy, De Andrade's business and Youtube channel, looks to help people learn the ins and outs of using Microsoft Excel excitingly and easily.

The Venezuelan Chica Boss also details how her heritage has given her the skills she needed to succeed and what it was like finding her path into entrepreneurship.

When we are younger, we dream about what we would love to be and do in our careers. Did you think you would end up where you are?

Ever since I was little, I knew that I liked teaching. Whether I volunteered to be the teacher's assistant or gathered my neighbors to teach them how to play volleyball: I like the art of teaching someone a subject or mastering an activity. When I teach, I find myself in the flow. Thinking back to my childhood, I also always harbored an entrepreneurial spirit. As a kid, I sold lemonade, wafers, and bracelets—not out of necessity, but simply for the pleasure of running a business.

I always dreamed of having and running my own company and leading others; however, I never imagined the growth and impact SMARTpro Academy would have on others. From being able to change the career trajectory to teaching thousands of people worldwide every day, I am grateful to have this opportunity to reach so many.

What was the process of finding your path like?

I relied on my faith a lot as I aimed to figure out who I wanted to be. I asked myself questions. What do I love to do? What am I passionate about? What is in my way? I had to work on myself and get to know who I was at my core. When I identified my passions, I noted I had the same interests I did as a child—teaching and entrepreneurship. After that, a lightbulb went off, and I thought how great it would be if I could merge my two passions and show up in a way for myself and others that came from an authentic place and impacted others.

Being able to know yourself is the primary key; it is something that is not normally given the importance it deserves. God endowed each of us with different gifts and talents; our job is to figure out what they are.

You've amassed quite the following on social media and YouTube with your SMARTpro Academy, which helps break down the "dos and don't" of Excel. Why was this the topic you wanted to tackle?

I have two main reasons. Reason one: As a Civil Engineer specializing in Project Management, I realized the need people had to learn Excel, a program that, although used by many (sometimes all day), the vast majority of individuals do not master it. This, in turn, burdens so many individuals with extra hours of unnecessary work, which Excel could tackle the task in mere seconds. In addition, numerous errors happen from doing the work manually, which frustrates staff members and causes annual losses for companies.

Reason two: It was also challenging to find teachers who teach Excel in a fun and memorable way. And why not make it fun—I thought. If you're going to learn something about Microsoft Excel, why not have a little fun doing it? When one has fun learning something new, the brain views the task as something pleasant. Therefore the retention of this new knowledge is greater, and that is precisely my objective with SMARTpro Academy: to teach Excel in a fun and memorable way.

You're Venezuelan and come from a country of people that are as vibrant as they are strong and determined. How has your upbringing and culture influenced the choices you make in your life and career?

Completely. I feel very proud to be Venezuelan. For me, honoring my culture is also honoring my family and their sacrifices. My parents are Portuguese and migrated to Venezuela decades ago for a better future. Instilled in their DNA were the ideals of embracing change, taking risks, being resilient, and taking on new challenges. During our first year launching SMARTpro Academy (and after I quit my lucrative job as a Project Manager), I recall telling my husband and myself that we had to remain strong and endure.

I was not generating even half of what I earned as an engineer, and at the same time, I was taking care of a newborn, but I knew and trusted that this was what we HAD to do. I understood that our first year would be challenging (with many growing pains), but I had to trust the process. We preserved with a lot of effort and with the dream that God had planted in our hearts. Adversities and obstacles will surface, but that is where your degree of determination will also determine whether you are successful or not.