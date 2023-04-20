La Bruja del 305 partners with the film Evil Dead Rise and dishes on what aspects of horror films and the unknown captures the hearts of Latinos everywhere.

There is something about the unknown that has a way of bringing out our inner chismosa and holding us captive.

Perhaps the ancestral link to the spiritual realm and the occult is why Latinos come out in crowds anytime a new horror film like Evil Dead Rise is released—we simply cannot look away.

With this in mind, People Chica decided to ask Nicaraguan-born Sisther Pravia, also known as La Bruja del 305, why she thought Latinos loved horror films so much. Pravia notes that watching films like those of the Evil Dead franchise was a bonding moment within her family.

"But also Latinx folks love the thrill, suspense, and the unknown! Overall, there's this mystery to these films that pulls us in. And we are chismosas, too! So, it's only natural for us to love horror movies," she adds.

Below, Pravia exclusively tells People Chica why she believes younger generations are making the shift into the spiritual realm as well as what she hopes people would understand about occult practices.

In recent years, younger generations have been shifting their focus more to the spiritual realm and the occult. Why do you feel that this realm has been experiencing a resurgence?

A lot of us are breaking free from religious norms and are trying to reconnect with how our ancestors worshiped life through spiritual guidance, astrology, [and] natural remedies, etc. In some ways, it's us aligning to a part of ourselves that we maybe didn't know much about and are eager to absorb.

Latinos love horror films and are oftentimes some of the most passionate fans a film can have. Why do you believe that films like Evil Dead Rise are so popular among the community?

Yes, I love horror movies! Personally, I grew up watching scary movies (and remember the original Evil Dead) because they're my mom's favorite, so in one way, it's family time, which we got very little of due to her working a lot.

Film still from "Evil Dead Rise" Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Films are moving pieces of art that speak to certain parts of our souls. To what aspect of our souls do you feel that horror films speak to?

Going back to the thrill and suspense, it pulls you in so it's an experience. You're not just committed to the story but to the characters as well. It's almost like a very emotional journey you're on and you gotta see it through!

The spiritual realm and the occult often get a less than favorable reception in the media. What's something you wish people understood about it?

That we practice it and are interested in it because it is a wonderful integration [into] our inner healing journey. When I connect with the tarot cards, I focus on what does this person need to know now and how will that set them up to live their best life and move forward peacefully.

It's not all dark and scary it's more about how to connect with our own intuition and magic to heal ourselves. To use what we already have to heal and grow as people.

How do you honor your cultural heritage through your spiritual practices?