Here's How to Take Your "Everything Shower" Routine to the Next Level
Take your shower from a simple routine to a relaxing ritual. Upgrade the task by incorporating a few key changes that'll make you feel like you just got back from the spa.
What Is an Everything Shower?
With almost 25 million views on TikTok, the #EverythingShower has taken over the internet.
While the term may be new, you've probably already taken a shower where you've used all of your products, shaved, exfoliated, and done, well—everything.
As some of these steps are only meant to be done a few times a week, we recommend that you pick one day of week for this ultra-pampering shower.
Follow along for a few upgrades that will amplify the experience.
Dry Brushing
While many choose to use scrubs in the shower, lately, we've been getting our exfoliating done before even turning on the water.
The natural bristles of a dry brush tackle dead skin cells and help increase circulation, leaving you with an unmatched glow.
Plus, some claim this step can even help combat cellulite.
Bushbalm, Nordic Dry Brush, $21, bushbalm.com
Hair Mask
If you're already washing your hair, help it feel softer than ever with a hydrating hair mask.
For the best results, hairdressers actually recommend using a mask after shampoo but before conditioner.
Leave the mask in for a few minutes and tackle some of your other "Everything Shower" steps while you wait.
Ceremonia, Mascarilla de Babassu Hydrating Hair Mask, $29, sephora.com
Body Wash
Yes, you already have regular body wash—why not treat yourself and level up?
This option formulated with aloe vera and jojoba oil provides a deep clean without stripping your skin of its natural oils.
Bushbalm, Nourishing Body Wash, $19, bushbalm.com
After Shave
Hair removal can be tough on sensitive skin, so we recommend following up anything you've shaved with this serum designed to soothe redness and prevent irritation bumps.
Truly, Coco Cloud After Shave Serum, $32.90, trulybeauty.com
Ultimate Hydration
While your skin is still slightly damp, go in with a moisturizer to lock in hydration and get the most out of the formula.
This new JLo Beauty Body Cream also adds potent skin care ingredients for brighter and firmer skin.
JLo Beauty, Smooth + Seduce Contouring Body Cream, $60, sephora.com
Deeper Skin Care
If you're taking this time to care for your body, why not make it the time you reach for those AHAs or BHAs?
Of course, make sure to moisturize and use sunscreen if you're stepping outside afterwards.
Dr. Naomi, Walk of Shine, $43, drnaomi.com