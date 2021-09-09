The youngest of the Montaner clan dedicated a sweet post dedicated to her dad for his 64th birthday.

Evaluna Montaner, the youngest of the Montaner family, showed much love and appreciation for her father Ricardo in a heartfelt post on Instagram on September 8 for the singer's 64th birthday.

"Happy birthday papito. It's the 8th all month long," she captioned the photo of the father-daughter duo on stage where he is kissing her forehead. "I am celebrating you from Barcelona eating all the things you like. I miss you so much. I love you!"

Ricardo responded to his daughter's sweet post in the comments section expressing how much he missed her presence on his special day.

"I love you, and I miss you as if I was short of breath, my daughter," he said.

Evaluna is the Argentine-Venezuelan singer and songwriter's only daughter amongst his five children; alongside husband Camilo Echeverry, they dedicated their performance at a concert to their beloved father and father-in-law.

"This concert is dedicated to my father-in-law, whose birthday is today," Camilo said in the video filmed by a fan. "Ricardo, I love you. Wherever anyone is recording, I love you."

The "Resumiendo" singer reposted the video on his Instagram feed alongside a moving message sharing his love and appreciation for his family on his big day.

"Today, I started my birthday celebration traveling through the skies of South America and the Caribbean, that have brought me so much joy, I imagined you'd all be there watching me pass," he wrote on the caption to the video. "Soon I'll be meeting up with my eldest children and beloved grandchildren and if it doesn't seem like enough…my sons Mau and Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna sing and succeed with sold-outs in #Argentina and #Spain…from my bed, I thank God for this immense fortune that can't be bought with money. FelizCumpleTuMi…#septiembre9todoelmes"