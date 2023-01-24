The couple sets the record straight by revealing they want to renew their marriage vows.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry are on the path to renewing their vows!

In a recent episode of their reality television The Montaners on Disney+, the couple revealed they have plans to get married again and one of their ideal locations would be quite a spiritual place.

"It's very clear that they are happy, in love," Francisca commented on Despierta América. "The couple has decided to renew their vows and they might have chosen India to do it."

Camilo and Evaluna Camilo and Evaluna Montaner. | Credit: Photo by Cristina Andina/Redferns

The Montaner family would fly to the destination to accompany them for the event, and of course, their daughter Índigo.

Last year, rumors that the couple was splitting rose, however, the vow renewal news has shut all that down, reassuring their fans their love is as fervent as ever.

On New Year's Eve 2022, Evaluna shared a loving photo embracing Camilo alongside a heartfelt message.

"This year has definitely been one I will remember forever. Everything that it was doesn't fit in one post. God gave me the privilege to be Índigo's mother," she began.

Montaner added, "I gave birth at home just as I dreamed without anesthetic and with Camilo and my family breathing and living every contraction with me. After giving birth I got mad at my body for looking so different. I fell in love with it again and I thank it for everything it's capable of doing."