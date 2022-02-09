This is what the soon-to-be parents revealed their latest accomplishment on social media.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry officially celebrated their second or "cotton" wedding anniversary.

On February 8, the adorable couple shared the sweet milestone by sharing photos and making sweet dedications one another on social media.

"730 days 💍," they captioned a post showcasing several photos of their wedding day.

On February 7, Echeverry shared a video of the happy couple while on stage—putting his love for his wife on full display.

"Tomorrow is my anniversary with this little character ☺️," he wrote.

The "Macchu Picchu" singers have never been shy about showing their love with fans on social media, becoming one of the most beloved couples amongst their followers.

On Montaner's birthday last year, her husband shared three Instagram posts praising his pregnant wife.

"Today is the birthday of the one who owns all my laughter," he wrote. "As I write this your little hand rests on my arm while you sleep a little longer. Thank you for giving me the privilege of experiencing first-hand everything God is doing in your life."

The lovebirds met in 2015 during an event in Bogota, Colombia, and were engaged by 2018. On February 8, 2020, they married and by October 2021 the couple was already announcing that they are expecting their first child together, Índigo.

"And now everything smells and tastes better…WE'RE GOING TO BE PARENTS!" Montaner wrote on Instagram next to several photos showing off her baby bump. "We couldn't wait to share the most beautiful news that we've received with all of you. God has chosen us to be parents to Índigo and we feel very fortunate to see them arrive and bloom! We love you and thank you for always accompanying every step of the way 💙💙💙 .The tribe is growing!! Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo."