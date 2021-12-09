In the second episode of En la Sala, the soon-to-be parents share what they believe are the essential pillars of a good partnership.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Reveal The 5 Things They Do to Make Their Relationship Work

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry have dazzled fans with the pureness of their love since the very beginning. From their musical duets to their social media posts, it's evident the lovebirds are head-over-heels in love.

In the latest episode of Evaluna's En la Sala podcast for Amazon Music, the soon-to-be parents got candid about their preparations for the arrival of their first child, what work-life balance looks like to them and the five things they do to maintain a healthy partnership.

"First of all we want to let everyone know that we are not professionals, these are just the five tips that have helped us," the "Despeinada" singer stated.

Evaluna y Camilo

1. Loving yourself authentically

The couple suggests loving yourself first, that way you'll know what your needs are when you decide to embark on the journey of walking alongside someone.

"Before being in a healthy relationship, you need to be in a healthy relationship with yourself," Camilo began.

He continued, "Before being in a relationship you need to be very [firm on] your mental [and] spiritual health—find the connection which is true with your own self. Be connected with that authentic you."

2. Communication

Both Montaner and Echeverry affirm that communication is a fundamental piece of any healthy relationship. They both allow each other the space to talk about things that might seem "taboo" or their insecurities.

Montaner began, "Something I realized recently is that I always used to say we had [spot on] communication...but I feel like communication goes further than just asking each other how we're doing."

She explained, "Something I love about you is that you're always building bridges for us to talk about new subjects."

Evaluna & Camilo Credit: Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

3. Owning every part of yourself with your partner

The celebrity couple discussed how it is key that you own both the "light and dark sides" of your nature and that you are unapologetic about it with your partner.

Echeverry explained, "It's very important for us to be certain that who we are with loves us—our dark and light sides, our good and bad, our successes and failures."

He continued, "We're full of all of them, and if we're afraid of showing our shadows, because we're afraid of not being loved, then it's an incomplete relationship. I know people who are consistently trying to hide the parts of them that are not so pretty from the person they love. Imagine how exhausting that kind of relationship is."

4. Accountability

The couple also noted that in order for there to be harmony both partners need to keep one another accountable.

The suggested finding the right tactics to help each person hold the other accountable when it comes to goals or areas that need a little bit more TLC.

5. Spending true quality time with your partner

The two-time Grammy award-winner noted, "Quality time is not just sharing the same bedroom. It's putting your phones on airplane mode and dancing together. Taking a break, drinking wine and talking about intimate things—explore each other."