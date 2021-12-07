The lovebirds and soon-to-be parents were having some serious fun in the sun.

Evaluna Montaner and Husband Camilo Are All Smiles in New Family Photo With Baby Índigo

Evaluna Montaner's baby bump is growing by the minute.

The singer and actress shared a photo at the beach alongside husband Camilo Echeverry as they were enjoying some fun in the sun.

The couple captioned the beachy family pic, "Océano Índigo 🌊."

The couple received an outpouring of love from fans and famous friends like Sofia Reyes, Camila Cabello and Nicki Nicole.

The most touching response came from the iconic singer and abuelito Ricardo Montaner. "My granddaughter, my grandson...inside that beautiful belly," he said.

The artists revealed the exciting news of their pregnancy via social media in October with the release of their joint music video "Índigo"—also the name of their baby.

In addition to announcing that they were expecting in the video, the couple also included short clips how they told their loved ones that they were going to have a baby.

"And now everything smells and tastes better…WE'RE GOING TO BE PARENTS!" Montaner wrote in Instagram post.