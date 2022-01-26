The singer and actress gives fans the 411 on what it was like to grow up in a famous family and the idyllic place she'd like to retire in the season finale of En La Sala.

Evaluna Montaner Spills the Cafecito on Where She Would Like to Retire With Her Husband Camilo

Evaluna Montaner made her debut concert appearance when she was just an infant at one of her father's concerts—her papá being the iconic Ricardo Montaner.

In the latest episode of En la Sala With Evaluna Montaner, the actress and singer is "spilling the cafecito" on what it was like growing up as a Montaner and what it was like to find herself as an artist, daughter, wife and soon-to-be mother to baby Índigo.

The season finale sees the tables turned as the Venezuelan Youtuber is put in the hot seat and is interviewed by Angie Romero, the Editorial Lead of Global Latin at Amazon Music.

She also revealed the "safe haven" she loved to live in once she and her husband are ready to step back from the spotlight.

En la Sala: Evaluna Credit: Amazon Music

The mother-to-be talks about the special connection that she and her family share with the vibrant Caribbean country of the Dominican Republic—a place she would like to retire to with her husband.

"Dominican Republic is the place to be for complete rest. I don't have any family members that are from DR, but I have profound love for it," she confessed. "My parents fell in love with a house there, so we've had a home for many years there, and it's like our safe haven to disconnect and relax."

Montaner also reminisces on the origin of her name, Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez Montaner Miranda, and how it honors her maternal grandmother.

"Mercedes was my grandma's middle name and my dad gave it to me as a surprise to my mom," she confessed. However, she's known as "pulga" or "pulguita" by those closest to her, like her husband Camilo Echeverry.

The singer recalls several touching moments she experienced throughout her childhood: like how one time her father carried her back to her room after falling asleep in her parents' bed.

"It's a recurring memory that I feel like it happened a lot when I was little. My dad carrying me back to my room, me kind of awake after I fell asleep in their bed," she remembers. "The coldness, how cold it was after I was warm in their bed, the cold hallway between their room and my room and the smell of his white t-shirt."

Evaluna en la Sala Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Music

She also cherishes the tender bonding moments she got to share with her mother during the holidays as they set the table together for the festivities. Something she hopes to pass along to baby Índigo.

"How good she is at maintaining traditions in the family and the special moments," she said. "Like putting a table together at Christmas or Thanksgiving, and how we have to make the time to make each place for each person extra special."